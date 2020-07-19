Manchester City-Watford Preview

Whilst Watford might end up being safe for another Premier League season, manager Nigel Pearson won't be along for the ride if that happens.

After reportedly sacking their boss with just two matches remaining on the campaign, the Hornets face a massive test Tuesday night against visiting Manchester City.

Though there reportedly was a good chance Pearson would not be in charge at Watford (8-10-18) next season regardless what division they'd call home, it's a somewhat of an interesting move to see him sacked entering the final week of the unprecedented Premier League campaign.

The Hornets sit 17th in the table, three points safe and coming off a 3-1 loss at West Ham United on Friday that thwarted their attempt at a third consecutive victory.

According to reports, Under-23 coach Hayden Mullins will take over for Pearson, who won seven matches as Watford's third manager this season following the departures of Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores. Aside from this off-pitch drama, the point remains that Watford must focus on finishing strong against City and Arsenal in their final two contests - hardly an easy task considering the caliber of their opponents.

"We can't start feeling sorry for ourselves," midfielder Will Hughes told Watford's official website. "We've got two more big games which we've got to take points out of, so we have to pick our heads up. We have to be right at it for Tuesday."

The Hornets certainly were not right when they faced Man City (24-3-9) in the reverse fixture on Sept. 21. Bernardo Silva had a hat trick, Kevin De Bruyne posted a goal with two assists and Riyad Mahrez recorded one of each during City's 8-0 devastation of Watford.

City, who have second place in the league locked up, will try for a fourth consecutive top-flight win, but fell 2-0 at Arsenal in FA Cup play over the weekend. Though the Citizens are done with the FA Cup, and soon the Premier League, the Champions League awaits in August.

"We have two more league games to play and then we have a big (Champions League) game against Madrid," midfielder Ilkay Gundogan told City's official website. "We have to improve quite quickly because we don't have much time. ... We need to try to do our best."

De Bruyne has a goal in each of his last two games over all competitions against Watford.

Watford's Troy Deeney has recorded three of his nine goals this season over his last two Premier League contests.