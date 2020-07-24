Brighton & Hove Albion-Burnley Preview

A top-half finish and other team milestones for Burnley within the Premier League table are there for the taking.

Looking to conclude their strong late form, the host Clarets aim to push their league unbeaten run to eight matches on Sunday's season conclusion against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Burnley (15-9-13) came out of the league's coronavirus pandemic shutdown succumbing to a 5-0 loss at Manchester City. Since then, however, the Clarets are 4-3-0, conceding just three goals in the process. Their 54 points match a club record in the top-flight, so whilst they currently sit ninth with a strong chance of staying within the top-half, there is plenty to play for in the finale of this unprecedented season.

"Of course, we want to now go beat the record," keeper Nick Pope told Burnley's official website.

"We want to go on and finish the season strong. We just want to carry on what we have come back since lockdown - and from the new year, really. We have put some great performances together, so it would be great to finish on a high note."

After recording his 15th clean sheet this season during last weekend's 2-0 win at lowly Norwich City, Pope is the first Burnley performer to achieve that feat in the top-flight since Colin McDonald during the 1954-55 campaign. Another recorded clean sheet for Pope, and he would at least share the Premier League's Golden Glove award.

Pope and the Clarets were unable to keep Brighton's Neal Maupay (10 goals) off the scoresheet during a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture on Sept. 14. In fact, Burnley needed a 91st-minute goal from Jeff Hendrick just to salvage the point and keep them above the halfway line in the table.

Brighton (8-14-15) enters the final matchday of the 2019-20 season in 16th place and safe from relegation. However, they are 0-2-2 since a 1-0 victory at Norwich from July 4. They are also coming off a scoreless draw versus Newcastle United, which at least earned the Seagulls an important point.

"We're looking to get a good result at Burnley on Sunday then to having a break. A bit of a shutdown time and then to be ready again," manager Graham Potter told Brighton's official website of the club's collective thinking entering this contest.

Chris Wood a team-high 13 goals for Burnley, and one in each of the last two matches.