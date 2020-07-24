Tottenham Hotspur-Crystal Palace Preview

Whilst Tottenham Hotspur eye a top-six finish in the Premier League table, Crystal Palace just want to finish with something positive on what's been a rough restart to this unprecedented campaign.

Spurs can record a fourth straight league victory by handing Palace an eighth consecutive defeat on Sunday, when the season concludes behind closed doors at Selhurst Park.

Tottenham (16-10-11) enter this final matchday seventh in the Premier League table, but if things fall into line, could finish sixth with a shot at a European placement for next season. The potential good news for Spurs is that they are amidst some solid form, going 4-1-0 since losing 3-1 at Sheffield United on July 2.

"One more to go, so we're not done yet," superstar Harry Kane, who netted a first-half brace during last weekend's 3-0 victory over Leicester City, told Tottenham's official website.

"We've won the last three, which is great, but it would be shame to miss out on a (European) spot if we lost…Try to finish the season with a win."

Spurs should get a boost with the return of Dele Alli (eight Premier League goals) from a hamstring injury and Eric Dier available off suspension. Kane, meanwhile, is sitting on 17 league goals, with four in the last wo matches.Kane earned an assist and Heung-min Son (11 goals) scored twice during a 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace in the reverse fixture on Sept. 14.

After returning from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth, it's been all downhill for the Eagles (11-9-17). Once in contention for a top-half finish in the table, Palace are currently 14th on 42 points.

Sure, they are safe from relegation, but the last month of the season has been absolutely brutal for Roy Hodgson's team. They've been outscored 17-2 during their current slide, which reached seven straight games on this week's 2-0 loss at Wolverhampton. It marked the sixth time in those seven contests that Palace have been shut out.

There most recent goal came through Christian Benteke in the 72nd minute of a 3-2 loss versus Chelsea on July 7.

"There's no hiding from it," Palace captain Scott Dann told the club's official website. "We've got ourselves in a little bit of a rut. A few of those games we weren't at the races and deserved to lose, but in the majority of them we've had good performances and come away on the back of the wrong results.

"Hopefully we'll get that result (Sunday) to knock that rut we're in results-wise."