Sporting Kansas City-Real Salt Lake Preview

Everything is at stake in Group D on Wednesday when leaders Real Salt Lake and Sporting KC wrap up group play in the MLS Is Back tournament in Orlando.

A draw would see Real (1-0-3) through to the knockout round as they enter this match atop the group via goal difference. That could also be enough for Sporting KC to advance as one of the four best third-place teams should Minnesota United not lose its group finale to Colorado.

RSL played the Loons to a scoreless draw Friday in a cagey contest that saw the teams combine for just five shots on target. Freddy Juarez's team had the majority of possession, but keeper Zac MacMath had the most impact with a pair of key second-half saves to preserve the point.

"Against a team like Minnesota who has obviously been good in this tournament and even before the tournament, we'll take a shutout against them and we're leaving the game feeling that we deserved more," said MacMath after posting his third clean sheet in four matches. "But any time you can get a zero in a tournament format like this to keeping pushing for the next game."

Offense, though, may again be at a premium for Real as striker Albert Rusnak has been ruled out of this contest after being forced off Friday night with a hip injury. He is one of only two players to score goals in RSL's four matches, teaming with Damir Kreilach to account for the team's three tallies.

"We want as long as possible to stay unbeatable," Kreilach told the Salt Lake Tribune. "We are ready and all what we want is to win this game and to go forward."

Sporting KC (3-1-0) could claim group honors with a victory coupled with a non-win by Minnesota United. SKC played their way back into contention with a wild 3-2 victory over nine-man Colorado on Friday night. Graham Zusi's goal, which took a huge deflection and looped into the net, in the first minute of second-half stoppage time proved decisive after Sporting squandered a lead late despite up two men.

"It's emotional for so many reasons," SKC manager Peter Vermes said post-match. "It's also emotional because the guys have a lot of pride. They want to win. They work hard. They're committed. Where the asterisk goes on this is they found a way to win in this game today. It doesn't matter that they got a guy thrown out or that they got two guys thrown out. I don't really care. You've still got to find a way to win. And we did that."

Vermes will have first-choice keeper Tim Melia back for this match after he served a one-match ban for a red card in the group opener versus Minnesota United. Offseason signing and Designated Player Alan Pulido continued his early impact on either side of the season, netting his third goal in four matches.

The Mexico international has factored on five of Sporting's 11 goals, and Pulido is one of five MLS players with multiple goals and assists along with teammate Gadi Kinda.

Sporting KC did the double last year in the Western Conference rivalry, winning 2-0 and 2-1. RSL's Corey Baird, though, has four goals in his last four matches against Sporting.