Red Bulls-FCC Preview

Advancement in the MLS is Back Tournament has come down to one moment for both the New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati.

With that on the line, these sides meet for the second time this season to conclude Group E play on Wednesday night near Orlando, Fla.

New York (2-1-1) and Cincinnati (1-3-0) each have three points through two games of group-stage play, meaning the victor - if there is one - will advance to the knockout round. The Red Bulls have conceded two fewer goals than Cincinnati and own a better goal differential (by two) between the clubs.

That said, New York still must play better than displayed during a 2-0 loss Thursday to Columbus, which has already secured a spot in the knockout round. It was the first time this season that the Red Bulls failed to score in a match.

"We've got to look in the mirror and really turn things around because we've got a big game (against FC Cincinnati)," captain Sean Davis told the Red Bulls' official website. "We do have to take lessons (from the Columbus) game because it wasn't good enough."

The potential good news for New York is that it's won all three meetings with second-year Cincinnati, most recently pulling out a 3-2 triumph at home on March 1. Kyle Duncan had a goal with an assist, Florian Valot recorded two assists and Daniel Royer also scored for the Red Bulls.

Duncan, Valot and Royer are three of the five different New York players to score this season. Allan Cruz and Jurgen Locadia each scored for FC Cincinnati in that opening defeat to the Red Bulls.

However, it was Frankie Amaya, who turns 20 in September, that recorded Cincinnati's biggest goal of the season on Thursday. In the 76th minute, Amaya's strike proved all FCC needed to top a nine-man Atlanta United FC side for a 1-0 victory.

It was just the second win in 18 MLS games for Cincinnati, which last won back-to-back league contests more than a year ago on July 6 and 13, 2019.

"We just have to be focused and believe, especially believe in what we are doing," defender Kendall Waston told Cincinnati's official website. "I think we are just going to keep on improving day by day. Hopefully with the games going on, we can go in the way we want it. Winning always brings happiness. It's better to fix several things winning than losing."