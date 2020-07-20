Minnesota United-Rapids Preview

While unbeaten Minnesota United FC aim to win Group D of the MLS is Back Tournament, it appears too late for the Colorado Rapids to move on.

These two clubs meet Wednesday night to conclude group play at the World Cup-style event near Orlando, Fla.

It's been the best opening run in the four-year existence of the franchise as Minnesota (3-0-1) won its first three matches before playing Real Salt Lake to a scoreless draw on Friday.

The latest result left United tied with RSL for first in the group on four points. RSL and Sporting Kansas City meet earlier in the day on Wednesday, but the focus for Minnesota still remains on taking care of its own business this week.

"At the end of the day, we can control our destiny," goalkeeper Tyler Miller told Minnesota's official website. "So, going forward, we know what we have to do when it comes to Wednesday in order to advance. For us, I feel like we have a strong, motivated team and now it just comes down to being disciplined and following our game plan when it comes to each game."

Minnesota is 2-3-1 against Colorado (2-2-0) all-time, but faces a Rapids club that's seemed like two different teams before and after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season.

Pre-pandemic, the Rapids posted a pair of 2-1 victories over D.C. United and Orlando City. Upon return in the "bubble" of Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Colorado lost 2-0 to Salt Lake and 3-2 in a wild affair against Sporting Kansas City on Friday night in a game it finished with nine men.

Kellyn Acosta scored in the sixth minute to put the Rapids up 1-0, and they actually leveled the match despite being two men down through Jonathan Lewis in the 84th minute. However, they conceded the ultimate SKC winner seven minutes later to remain winless in the tournament.

While a victory Wednesday could possibly keep Colorado alive for a wild-card spot in the knockout round, the realistic focus must be on improvement and keeping its collective energy at a high level.

"They're disappointed," manager Robin Fraser told the Rapids' official website. "It's a close-knit group who fight together. They fought hard for a long time (against Kansas City). For (the team), it's at least gratifying to know that they battled through together. ... This is who this team is. The more we push, the more things are going to go (our) way."

Lewis has a team-high two goals this season for Colorado, while Minnesota's Luis Amarilla has scored both of his 2020 goals in this tournament.