Dynamo-Galaxy Preview

Chicharito will not be available once again to help the Los Angeles Galaxy try for their first win of the season amid a disappointing MLS is Back Tournament.

The Galaxy conclude Group F play against another winless squad, the Houston Dynamo, on Thursday night near Orlando, Fla.

A calf strain kept the Mexican star out of Los Angeles' massively disappointing 6-2 loss to rival Los Angeles FC over the weekend. And, now the team is reporting he will miss this contest and the rest of the tournament if the Galaxy (0-3-1) are somehow able to advance into the knockout round.

Chicharito has just one goal through his first three games with the Galaxy, who have arguably been the biggest early disappointment within MLS. It has not helped that star midfielder Jonathan dos Santos was also not fit to participate in this tournament.

After falling 2-1 to Portland in their tournament opener, the Galaxy were thoroughly embarrassed by LAFC. Those results leave Los Angeles at the bottom of the group, essentially needing a miracle to somehow advance to the knockout round.

The overall effort against LAFC seemed to prove disturbing for Los Angeles coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto, in terms of effort. The Galaxy last went their first five games of the season without a win in 2009.

"I think that defensive situation happened because the team gave up the battle and the fight," Barros Schelotto told the Galaxy's official website. "We can't do that. We have to play for 90 (minutes) and try to play when we have the ball and when we don't have the ball try to get it.

"We can't give up before time and that's what happened and that's what generated a heap of spaces in our defense."

If there's a point of potential positivity for Los Angeles, it's that Houston (0-2-2) has managed just five goals this season. One of those came during a 1-1 season-opening draw against the Galaxy on Feb. 29.

Christian Pavon scored in the 13th minute for Los Angeles, while Mauro Manotas equalized for the Dynamo in the 54th minute.

Houston has one point in the tournament, and though it holds an outside chance of moving on to the knockout round, it's much better than that of the Galaxy. Of course, the Dynamo need to win. They have not gone their first five games without a victory since 2008.

Houston opened the event with a wild 3-3 draw against LAFC and followed with a 2-1 loss to Portland over the weekend. Alberth Elis (two goals) was responsible for Houston's lone tally in that game.

"Every game is a must win," Dynamo coach Tab Ramos said.

"We have one point…We're playing for something."

Elis has scored both of his goals this season in the tournament, but he did pick up a red card against Portland after receiving his second yellow card of the match.