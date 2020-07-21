Whitecaps FC-Fire Preview

Perhaps a matchup with the short-handed Vancouver Whitecaps is just what the Chicago Fire need to advance into the knockout round of the MLS is Back Tournament near Orlando, Fla.

The Fire eye a victory to make that happen while concluding Group D play against the Whitecaps on Thursday morning at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex.

Currently third in the group with three points, Chicago (1-2-1) can move up to second - ahead of Seattle (four points in the group) - with a victory in this contest. The Fire opened this World Cup-style tournament with a 2-1 win over the Sounders, then lost 2-0 against San Jose on Sunday to leave themselves with destiny in their own hands.

"It's important to keep your head up," said Fire manager Raphael Wicky, whose side also has an avenue to possibly advance with a draw against the Whitecaps.

"We're going to stand up again…We're going to be ready in the next game."

If there's one reason for Chicago to feel good about its chances of advancement in the tournament, it's the fact that Vancouver is playing without some of its key contributors. Fredy Montero, Tosaint Ricketts and Andy Rose are not taking part in the event for the Whitecaps (1-3-0), who also will be minus starting goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau after he broke his thumb in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Seattle.

The return to play has been rather difficult for Vancouver, which split its first two games of the season against the Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City, but have conceded seven goals during the two losses in this tournament. While the Whitecaps were competitive in blowing a rather late lead during a 3-2 loss to San Jose, they truly showed their lack of depth against the Sounders.

That essentially leaves Vancouver playing for pride and shifting its focus to when the league continues its regular season.

"Defensively, right now we are making mistakes," Whitecaps manager Marc Dos Santos said. "We need to really sort out our backline. Of course, talking about guys that are missing is not important right now.

"But we feel it."

Vancouver and Chicago played to a 1-1 draw in their lone 2019 meeting. Yordy Reyna scored in that match for the Whitecaps, but he has yet to find the back of the net this season.

Chicago newcomer and former Ligue I performer Robert Beric has scored a team-high two goals in 2020.