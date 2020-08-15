Nashville-FC Dallas Preview

For the second time in four days Sunday, FC Dallas will host FC Nashville as the teams add games to their schedule after missing out on playing in the MLS Is Back tournament due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases.

Both teams and the Major League Soccer, though, are hoping for a better reaction from fans as the players and teams continue to present a unified front for social justice.

FC Nashville's first victory in club history Wednesday was relegated to little more than a footnote as some spectators booed the teams taking a knee during the national anthem before the match to protest police brutality and systemic racism. Some other fans among the 3,000 - the first to see a match among any North American sports league since COVID-19 shuttered sports in March - also threw objects.

FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon - who was subject to racist abuse on social media after the match -- did not mince words describing his emotions post-match.

"I think it was absolutely disgusting," the 22-year-old said. "You've got fans booing you for people taking a stand for what they believe in. Millions of other people support this cause and we discussed with every other team and the league what we're going to do and we've got fans booing us in our own stadium.

How disgraceful is that? Honestly, for lack of a better word, it pissed me off. You can't even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It's baffling to me."

FC Dallas CEO Clark Hunt and team president Dan Hunt released a statement unequivocally backing Cannon, noting "The racist comments and death threats he has received are repulsive and unacceptable. There is no place in our sport, or in our country for that matter, for the kind of horrific vitriol Reggie has had to endure."

The MLS also released a statement backing the players "who peacefully protest on behalf of equality and social justice."

On the pitch, the teams were fairly even until David Accam took off on a run through the middle third, cut inside into the penalty area and lashed a shot from 15 yards through a defender's legs and inside the right post in the 86th minute. Despite the nearly five-month layoff, FC Nashville (1-2-0) did keep most of its defensive posture it showed pre-pandemic in losses to Atlanta United and MLS Is Back winner Portland.

"It was a huge relief," keeper Joe Willis told The Tennessean about getting the team's first win. "I thought we were pretty good defensive today and really organized. (Dallas) got behind us a couple times, but for the most part, we defended as a unit, stayed compact and it made it very hard for them to beat us.

"When you do that for 85 minutes, and then have someone like David, who has a moment of brilliance and puts one in the back of the net, it's a huge weight off your shoulders and a huge relief."

After using a 3-5-2 formation for much of the match, it would not be surprising to see Hoops coach Luchi Gonzalez revert back to his side's usual 4-3-3 alignment. It is uncertain if striker Zdenek Ondrasek and midfielder Paxton Pomykal will crack the first XI after being used as substitutes Wednesday, but FC Dallas were lacking in the final third without them despite having possession for nearly two-thirds of the contest.

Though he will not be available for this contest, FC Dallas did sign attacking midfielder Andres Ricuarte on loan from Independiente Medellin, where he totaled 12 goals and 23 assists in 98 matches in the Colombian first division.