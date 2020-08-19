FC Dallas-Dynamo Preview

While FC Dallas tries a third time to record a win during the resumption of the MLS regular season, the Houston Dynamo are still searching for their first victory of 2020.

These Texas rivals will meet Friday night in Houston amid the league's "Return to Play."

A COVID-19 outbreak prevented FC Dallas (1-1-2) from taking part in the "MLS is Back Tournament" in Florida. Because of that, FCD was part of the first two matches on this resumption of the league's regular season. Both came against Nashville, which also was booted from the Florida event for COVID-19 issues, at home - the first a 1-0 defeat on Aug 12, then followed by a scoreless draw on Sunday.

"Two games, we get one point. That's not good enough," Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez told the club's official website.

"We need to keep working."

Perhaps the good news for FCD is that at least it has a couple of matches under its belt while Houston (0-2-3) has not played since July 23. The Dynamo went 0-1-2 during the "MLS is Back Tournament," failing to make it out of the group stage.

However, first-year Dynamo coach and MLS legend Tab Ramos likes what he's seen from a squad that is still trying to find its form within a new system.

"I'm happy with the effort our players made," Ramos, who is still looking for his first MLS win, told the club's official website.

"I'm proud of the team."

Houston did make some transfer news this month by acquiring midfielder Wilfried Zahibo from New England. In five games with the Revolution, Zahibo recorded five goals with five assists.

"We are confident that (Zahibo's) physical presence, ability to cover ground and quality on the ball will create a healthy competition within our group," Dynamo senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan said.

Memo Rodriguez and Alberth Elis each has scored two of the six goals Houston has recorded in 2020. Rodriguez assisted on one of Mauro Manotas' two goals during a 2-1 home victory over FCD last season.

Zdenek Ondrasek did not score in that contest for Dallas, but he does have half of his club's four goals this season. He did have two goals with an assist during FCD's 5-1 home rout of the Dynamo in 2019. Rodriguez scored in that match, via an assist from Manotas.

While Dallas allowed a small amount of spectators to attend its games against Nashville, Houston is not yet ready to let fans to be in the park for home matches.