Real Salt Lake-Rapids Preview

Real Salt Lake has enjoyed quite a bit of success against the Colorado Rapids. Most recently as last month.

Visiting Salt Lake aims for a fifth straight win over the Rapids on Saturday night, when both sides resume regular-season action.

While Colorado (2-2-1) sits one point ahead of RSL (1-1-3) in the Western Conference standings, Salt Lake has enjoyed the better of the play when these clubs have met up in recent contests. Real Salt Lake is unbeaten over the last six matches in the series, and has outscored the Rapids 13-2 during a four-game winning streak among these Rocky Mountain Cup rivals.

Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach each had a goal during RSL's 2-1 win over Colorado to open group play of the "MLS is Back Tournament." Though Salt Lake failed to make it past the round of 16, the Rapids couldn't get out of the group stage. So, really, for both sides, the resumption of the regular season is somewhat of another re-start to look forward to amid the uncertain and unique 2020 campaign.

"We're excited," coach Freddy Juarez told Real Salt Lake's official website. "It's nice to start of with Colorado. It adds a little bit of extra energy. It's going to going to be exciting to get this Rocky Mountain (Cup) game going, and then even more excited to have some balance after that."

Kreilach has recorded three of RSL's five official goals this season. He's posted four goals over six career contests against Colorado.

The Rapids went 0-2-1 at the Florida tournament after winning their first two matches of 2020 before play was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. As Colorado looks to regroup and rebound from a rather rough outing in the Florida bubble, forward Jonathan Lewis remains one of the top players in the league.

Lewis has yet to start a match in 2020, but he's scored three of the Rapids' eight goals. According to the club, his 3.65 goal average every 90 minutes is the highest in MLS among those with three or more goals in the season.

"His effect has been remarkable," coach Robin Fraser told the Rapids' official website of Lewis. "Every time he comes on, he's involved in a number of attacks. Certainly has scored some really important goals for us. He work rate has been great."

Lewis, though, has failed to score in two career games against Real Salt Lake.