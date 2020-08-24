Revolution-D.C. United Preview

Still looking for their shooting boots to get back from Orlando, both the New England Revolution and D.C. United are on the hunt for goals heading into Tuesday night's clash of Eastern Conference rivals.

Both sides played to scoreless draws in their first respective matches played during Phase One of the league's revamped schedule, with the Revolution (1-1-4) gaining a point at home versus Philadelphia and United (1-2-3) nicking a point at FC Cincinnati. The clubs are both missing vital cogs in their attack - Carles Gil in New England's case and Paul Arriola for D.C. - and the results tell the story as the two teams have combined to score 10 goals.

"If you look at the first half, our structure caused them some real issues," United coach Ben Olsen told The Washington Post. "That's disappointing because we've been starved for goals, and we all know that. ... The final 30 yards is just not there."

Olsen did hand 17-year-old winger Kevin Paredes his first league start while center back Donovan Pines - a homegrown player - made his season debut. The 22-year-old anchored a three-man backline to Olsen's satisfaction as the Black-and-Red conceded just two shots on target.

"It was a good transition to this formation, and it started to work for us," said Pines, who also nearly scored a goal as his first-half header off a free kick by Julian Gressel thumped the crossbar.

Defender Axel Sjoberg, acquired midweek from Columbus, was among the reserves who did not play.

New England's draw pushed its regular-season unbeaten run to five matches, but Gil was sorely missed as the Revs put only one of their 15 shots on frame. Gustavo Bou assumed Gil's playmaking duties, and the best chance of the match came from Adam Buska, who hit the post.

The Revs opted for a more direct approach offensively, which resulted in the creation of chances but also a notable lack of finishing in the final third as New England enters this contest goalless in 309 minutes.

"I know Bruce (Arena) has been harping on it quite a bit when they came back from Orlando to create more chances," midfielder Matt Polster told the Boston Globe after his Revs debut. "I thought we did that. I think what was lacking was that, you know, that little bit of quality and that little bit of patience sometimes in the final third."

Arena will be back on the touchline for this match after serving a ban for a red card given after the final of New England's 1-0 loss to Philadelphia on July 25.

The sides played to a 1-all draw in group play in Orlando on July 17, with Federico Higuain giving D.C. a share of the points by pouncing on a horrid back pass from Antonio Mlinar Delamea and scoring in the 72nd minute.

The teams have played to draws in the last four meetings, and United have taken at least one point in 13 of the last 15 contests between the sides (6-2-7).