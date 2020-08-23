Red Bulls-Union Preview

After faring well against New York Red Bulls in 2019, the Philadelphia Union hope to carry over that success into this unique 2020 campaign.

The Union and Red Bulls meet for the first time this season on Tuesday night at Chester, Pa.

Prior to taking two of the three meetings from New York (3-2-1) last season, Philadelphia (2-1-3) was mired in an 1-6-3 stretch in this series. After splitting the two-game season series in 2019, the Union's biggest win against Red Bulls - and likely in franchise history - came 4-3 in comeback fashion for their first postseason victory.

Down 2-0 within the first half-hour and 3-1 at halftime, the host Union scored three unanswered goals in the second half to complete the playoff triumph. Now, Philadelphia looks continue that success over New York after returning to MLS regular-season action with a scoreless draw against New England on Thursday.

"Overall a point on the road is always a good thing, however, we know we didn't play our best," coach Jim Curtin told the Union's official website. "We know we need to be sharper and we will be back (Tuesday), finally getting a home game."

As was the case against New England, Philadelphia and Red Bulls will play in front of an empty stadium in what will be the Union's first home contest of 2020.

"Every game, it will be something like that," midfielder Brenden Aaronson said of no live crowd support. "We'll just have to get used to it, but it's weird for sure."

New York played its return to regular-season action in front of an empty home park on Thursday, but that didn't seem to hinder the club. Kyle Duncan's VAR-aided goal in the 59th minute was all Red Bulls needed to beat rival New York City FC 1-0, and officially put behind them a disappointing showing at the recent "MLS is Back Tournament."

"You think about it, 28 days since our last game. There's a lot of time," coach Chris Armas told Red Bulls' official website following the match. "I think what (I saw) in 28 days is a real team that sticks together, and we look everyday to (get) that one-percent better."

Duncan's two goals lead New York, and he did record an assist in last season's 3-2 loss at Philadelphia. Meanwhile, seven different players have scored each of the Union's official goals in 2020.

That includes Ilsinho, who posted a brace in that regular-season home victory over New York in 2019.