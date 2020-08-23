Dynamo-Sporting Kansas City Preview

While Sporting Kansas City sits atop the Western Conference standings, the Houston Dynamo are stuck at the bottom and still searching for their first victory in the Tab Ramos era.

Sporting looks to stay hot while trying for another 2020 win over the visiting Dynamo on Tuesday night.

With 15 points, Kansas City (5-1-0) is off to a strong start after missing the postseason in 2019. Not including the knockout games of the recent MLS is Back Tournament, SKC has won three a row, with its latest triumph perhaps the most impressive on this unique 2020 slate.

Gadi Kinda scored his third of the season early on, and a Minnesota United own goal in the 55th minute sent Kansas City to a 2-1 road win over United on Friday.

"We'll take goals any way they come," forward Johnny Russell told Sporting Kansas City's official website.

"We don't care. At the end of the day, it's a win."

Sporting had little trouble scoring goals during a 4-0 home victory over Houston on March 7. Alan Pulido (three goals in 2019) and Khiry Shelton (three goals) each had a goal with an assist while Kinda and Roger Espinoza also scored for SKC.

Kansas City is amid a 4-0-1 overall stretch against the Dynamo, and has won three in a row at home in the series. Sporting did not concede a goal in the last two meetings at Kansas City.

The Dynamo (0-2-4), who failed to make it past the group stage in the MLS is Back Tournament, have totaled six goals in six games, and played FC Dallas to a scoreless draw upon their restart to the regular season. While earning another point is important, Houston still has not won under Ramos in 2020 and failed to come through even while holding a 17-7 advantage on overall shots against its Texas rival.

Yet, Ramos is poised to look at the positives as potentially something to build on going forward.

"I liked how organized the team was defensively, so we solved some issues there," Ramos told the official MLS website. "Attacking-wise, we spread the field and we made Dallas work for 90 minutes, chasing the ball. So, I felt that we're in a spot."

Memo Rodriguez and Alberth Elis each have two goals this season for Houston. Elis has scored twice in six career games against Sporting Kansas City. Rodriguez, though, does not have a goal in four total matches versus SKC.