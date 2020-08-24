Atlanta United-Inter Miami Preview

It took some time, but Inter Miami finally has a chance to build on its first MLS victory.

Miami looks to make it two in a row Wednesday night when they host an Atlanta United FC squad that is also looking to build on a much-needed victory.

Inter Miami (1-5-0) did not expect its initial season in MLS to be an easy one, though the club also did not expect its first-ever win would come in August. The affects of the coronavirus pandemic played a major part in the way things have played out on this unique season, but Miami finally has something to show for its effort.

That came via a 3-2 win over Orlando City on Friday night in its first-ever home contest. Julian Carranza recorded a brace within the first 23 minutes and Rodolfo Pizarro, who assisted on one of those scores, posted a goal just after halftime before Miami hung on for the long-awaited victory.

"I'm very happy to get the first win as a team. Luckily, we got it here in our first match in our home stadium," Carranza told Miami's official website. "I think we deserved to celebrate, we deserved to win points."

Now, Miami will see if it can continue the club's collective progress and find further success.

"We were a bit more together as a group, we had more cohesion and chemistry and ultimately it led to three points," Miami midfielder Wil Trapp said. "I think for us that's very encouraging and it's something that we have to continue to build upon."

That won't be an easy task against Atlanta (3-3-0), which was arguably the biggest disappointment of the MLS is Back Tournament while losing all three of its group games before rebounding to beat Nashville SC 2-0 in the resumption of the regular season on Friday. Pity Martinez recorded a brace as United prevailed in Stephen Glass's debut as interim coach.

"I'm delighted with the response from the players," Glass told Atlanta's official website. "You're never sure exactly what's going to happen until the ball starts rolling. We've seen a great response in training, and they've carried it on."

With star Josef Martinez's season done due to a knee injury, Atlanta is looking for someone else to pick up the offensive load. Pity Martinez, arguably the team's top playmaker, could be the guy after scoring his first two goals of the 2020 campaign.