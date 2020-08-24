Rapids-FC Dallas Preview

It's been some time since FC Dallas or the Colorado Rapids won a match.

Each club looks to keep their winless stretch from reaching five consecutive games on Wednesday night, when they meet in suburban Dallas.

Colorado (2-3-1) could not have asked for a better start to the 2020 season, winning its first two matches by matching 2-1 scorelines. Then the coronavirus pandemic forced the MLS season to be halted. When play resumed at the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida, the Rapids were not in the same form.

They went 0-2-1 and failed to make it out of the group stage. When the regular season resumed over the weekend, the Rapids suffered an ugly 4-1 home loss to Real Salt Lake. Colorado's lone score came via an RSL own goal in the 38th minute, then it conceded four second-half goals to leave the pitch frustrated - and looking for direction.

"(It was) embarrassing," Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki told the official MLS website of the Salt Lake loss. "It's a shame that it went the way it went, I think we have to take a hard look at ourselves.

"We have a quick turnaround to play on Wednesday and we just have to be better. That's the reality of it."

Another reality is that Colorado is mired in an 0-2-2 stretch at Dallas.

Potential good news for the Rapids, however, is that FCD (1-1-3) is 0-1-3 since beating Philadelphia, 2-0, to open the season. A COVID-19 outbreak within the club did not allow Dallas to compete at the tournament in Florida, but even with the down time to rest and refocus, winning has still been difficult for FCD upon the resumption of the regular season.

Dallas returned with a 1-0 loss to Nashville SC, then played the same club to a scoreless draw. That latter proved to be the same result of Friday's match at Houston.

While FCD has not scored since early March and has four total goals on the season, coach Luchi Gonzalez is trying to take some solace in the fact his side has only allowed three goals in 2020.

"We suffered (offensively), and in that suffering I saw positive steps because we're going to need that for the season," Gonzalez told official website of MLS following the Houston match.

"Imagine with that defensive effort…and generating more offensively - it's steps that are going to help us moving forward."

Though offense has obviously been tough to produce for Dallas, Zdenek Ondrasek has two of this team's four goals. Meanwhile, Jonathan Lewis leads the Rapids with three goals.