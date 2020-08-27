Red Bulls-Revolution Preview

At the moment, it would seem MLS is slated to return to play following the boycotting of several matches earlier this week. On the pitch, it also means the New England Revolution get the chance to continue their unbeaten run.

The Revs look to make it seven straight without a loss Saturday night against the visiting New York Red Bulls.

Neither New England (2-1-4) nor New York (3-3-1) were scheduled to play Wednesday, when five of the six matches on the MLS slate were boycotted due to the unrest and violence in the wake of the police shooting involving 29-year-old Jacob Blake from Kenosha, Wis.

For the time being, it appears these teams will be playing Saturday.

Not including the knockout round of the recent "MLS is Back Tournament," New England is unbeaten since opening the season with a 2-1 win at Montreal on Feb. 29. The Revs are coming off a 2-1 win at D.C. United on Tuesday. Gustavo Bou (two goals in 2020) and Teal Burnbury (two goals) each scored in the first half for the Revolution, who held on after United pulled one back in the 72nd minute.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," defender Brandon Bye told the Revolution's official website. "Whenever we score two goals on the road, I think we have the confidence to say 'our backline can keep them in check and we can get out of there with a win.'"

New England brings things back home, where it's drawn the first matches there in 2020. The Revs have won the last two home meetings with Red Bulls.

New York has split its first two games upon the league's resumption of the regular season. It fell 1-0 at Philadelphia on Tuesday. Red Bulls have scored just one goal over their last four matches that have counted toward the MLS standings.

The result did not immediately sit well with Red Bulls coach Chris Armas.

"For us, it was a big game and we feel disappointed … It wasn't good enough on the night, because we talk about good enough being a game. Not half a game," Armas told the official MLS website.

"Before you score any goals, you have to create chances and that's hasn't been easy for us. So, as a starting point, you've got to step on the field for 90 minutes."

New York has totaled six official goals this season. Local favorite Kyle Duncan has two of them.