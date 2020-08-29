Inter Miami-Nashville Preview

The first derby of 2020 MLS expansion teams takes place Sunday when Nashville SC hosts Inter Miami.

Music City (1-4-1) and Inter (1-5-0) occupy the bottom two spots of the Eastern Conference standings, a status not wholly unexpected six games into their inaugural seasons. Both teams have struggled offensively, but more so Nashville SC, which has tallied just three goals in a challenging campaign that saw them miss out on MLS Is Back because of a COVID-19 outbreak among players.

David Romney ended a 199-minute goalless drought for Music City as he became the first Nashville SC player to score on a header, but the lead he provided was short-lived and was part of an eventual 3-1 loss to Orlando City on Wednesday night.

The loss itself got overshadowed as it was the only MLS match played as players across multiple professional leagues boycotted scheduled contests as part of a commitment to backing social justice causes, leaving some Nashville SC players in an awkward and frustrated place post-match.

"We're at the precipice of a time in our country where you want to be on the right side of history," Nashville SC talisman Dax McCarty said. "You want to be on the side of history that says I was a meaningful part of changing things for the better … and making sure equality isn't just something we talk about but something that's actually put into action."

This will be Music City's first home match since their season opener, a 2-1 loss to Atlanta United on Feb. 29. They have led for just 11 minutes through their first six contests.

For McCarty, there will be a familiar face between the sticks trying to prevent him from scoring in Inter keeper Luis Robles. The two were teammates with the New York Red Bulls from 2012-16, playing 143 matches together. Robles will also be wearing the armband as his fellow first-year squad play for the first time since notching their first win in club history, a 3-2 triumph over Orlando City, last Sunday.

Inter were supposed to play Wednesday versus Atlanta United, but opted to sit out the game after listening to the players group Black Players for Change.

"Black Players for Change asked us not to play and at that point we respect them and we had to respect why we wear these shirts and that's to make a change and to have our voices heard and support the justice in this country," defender A.J. DeLaGarza told the league's official website. "So I think we had to make a very tough decision in front of our coaches minutes before walking out here.

"Athletes have a huge platform and we have to use that right now. Obviously, the shooting the other night in Wisconsin has an effect on us. That's what we're trying to do."

After totaling three goals in losing its first five matches in team history, Inter Miami matched that total in the first 49 minutes of their landmark victory. Julian Carranza had a brace in the first 23 minutes, giving Inter the lead on both occasions, and Rodolfo Pizarro added the third shortly after the restart.

Inter still will not have midfielder and World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi as the France international completes his move from Juventus, but No. 1 MLS SuperDraft pick and forward Ryan Robinson is back on the active roster after missing the past six weeks due to personal reasons. The 21-year-old started Inter's first two matches and recorded an assist.