Inter Miami-Atlanta United Preview

The inconsistency that is Atlanta United FC can be a bit frustrating for a club that expects to be among the elite in MLS. Still, the club will press forward looking to build some positivity.

Atlanta aims to rebound from its most recent defeat as it hosts expansion Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (3-4-0) thought it might be in for a turnaround after a 2-0 win over Nashville SC in the league's resumption of the regular season. However, that notion was momentarily hindered with last weekend's 3-1 loss to upstart Orlando City.

Brooks Lennon's 83rd-minute goal was all the offense Atlanta could muster on the match. United has managed just seven goals on the season, and continues to struggle without injured star Josef Martinez on the pitch to lead the way.

Some potential good news for Atlanta is that two of its three wins in 2020 came against expansion Nashville SC. Now, United gets its first crack at another first-year club. Looking forward is the only focus for Atlanta, as a collective, at the moment.

"You have to put things right. We don't want to lose," defender Anton Walkes told Atlanta's official website.

"We've got the identity that teams know we are one of the bigger names in the league, and we have to back ourselves and show what we are worth because we have to give something back to all of the people that are supporting us and the club."

Miami (1-6-0) returned to regular-season action by recording the club's first MLS victory, 3-2 over Orlando. However, it too suffered a setback in progress through a 1-0 loss at Nashville over the weekend.

It was the third time this season that Miami failed to score. Matters were made even more frustrating since Miami recorded 18 total shots, compared to just five for Nashville.

"I think the stats kind of point that we were probably the dominant team in the game," winger Lewis Morgan told Miami's official website.

"The only thing we were missing (against Nashville) was the finishing touch. That last pass. That last finishing action. But, we've got a chance to put that right on Wednesday."

Three Miami players - Rodolfo Pizarro (three goals in 2020), Julian Carranza (two goals) and Juan Agudelo - are responsible for all six of the club's scores this season.

Meanwhile, Ezequiel Barco, Emerson Hyndman and Pity Martinez each have scored two goals apiece for Atlanta this season.