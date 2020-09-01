New York City FC-Revolution Preview

Finally looking like the team that won the Eastern Conference last year, New York City FC look for their third consecutive win Wednesday night when they face the New England Revolution.

With a coaching change and a sluggish start both pre-pandemic and at MLS Is Back, it has taken some time for NYCFC (3-5-0) to round into shape. But with top playmaker Maxi Moralez appearing to be finally healthy, there may be indeed some form to be found.

Sparked by the Argentine's entrance at halftime, Moralez set up defender Anton Tinnerholm's go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute - his 50th MLS assist - as the Bronx Blues defeated the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Saturday night for their first back-to-back regular-season wins. Tinnerholm also assisted on Alexander Ring's goal to start the final quarter-hour that put the game out of reach.

"I'm really happy my leg is feeling better and I'm feeling good," Moralez said via translator post-match. "I was ready to play. Obviously the coach wanted me to be safe and put me in in the second half. It was great we won, we were the better team, especially in the second half we played really well."

Moralez added he is 100 percent and ready for this game, which means coach Ronny Deila could hand the midfielder his first start since the group play opener at MLS Is Back on July 9. After accumulating 16 goals and 38 assists over the last two seasons, Moralez has one goal and two assists in 10 matches across all competitions in 2020.

New England (2-1-5) carries a seven-match, regular-season unbeaten streak into this contest, but there is some frustration after to a third consecutive home draw following a 1-1 stalemate versus the New York Red Bulls on Sunday. Gustavo Bou provided a share of the points with his 41st-minute equalizer, but assistant Richie Williams lamented some opportunities that went by the wayside.

"It wasn't the result we were looking for at home," Bou told the Revolution's official website. "We knew they were a good team that likes to pressure. We knew it would be difficult. We played the crosses and we played the long ball. In the second half we tried to keep our rhythm. We had a few chances there at the end, but ultimately we fell short."

Bou is now the fulcrum of New England's offense for both scoring and playmaking with Carles Gil lost for the season with a torn Achilles. He has responded well to the additional duties, scoring goals in the last two matches and leading the team with three overall.

The match will also see the return of coach Bruce Arena to the touchline after completing a three-match ban for his red card given at the end of New England's 1-0 loss to Philadelphia in the round of 16 at MLS Is Back.

Arena hinted at some changes to his starting XI with the quick turnaround, noting Monday the workload of the six-match Phase One is "very challenging. Once you hit games four and five, you need to make some changes."

The home team won both matches last year, with the Revs posting a 2-0 victory in Foxborough on second-half goals by Bou and Teal Bunbury. New England is 4-1-1 all-time at home versus New York City FC and 3-0-1 in the last four.