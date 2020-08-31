FC Dallas-Sporting Kansas City Preview

Sporting Kansas City still sits atop the Western Conference, but would certainly like to get back to its winning ways on Wednesday night following a rather sub-par week of play.

Looking to avoid going winless in a third straight contest, SKC hosts an FC Dallas squad that's trying to build on a much-needed victory.

Kansas City (8-5-2) enjoys a two-point lead in the West and has every reason to be pleased with its state of affairs thus far. However, Sporting lost 5-2 to struggling Houston last week before salvaging a 1-1 draw at Colorado over the weekend.

While it's certainly no time to panic in the least, SKC's current stretch might be an example of the uncertainty this unique season presents for every club within the league.

"Right now, this year in its entirety is going to breed inconsistencies and we've got to make sure that we're mentally focused and rolling with the punches," goalkeeper Tim Melia told Sporting Kansas City's official website. "It's something we're capable of doing."

FC Dallas (2-1-3), meanwhile, proved it's capable of winning another match. Dallas opened the season with a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia, but did not win again until an impressive 3-1 home triumph over Minnesota United FC over the weekend.

After not scoring in any of its previous three contests, FCD got goals from Fafa Picault and Jesus Ferreira within the first 12 minutes and some late insurance via Reto Ziegler to take down one of the top teams in MLS.

It was the first goal of the season for all three players, and perhaps a good sign moving forward for a squad that needs to start stringing together some victories. However, budding star Paxton Pomykal could be lost for the season due to a hip issue that has cast a bit of a dark cloud over the club.

"He hasn't had any surgery yet, but it is a very strong discussion and it's very possible, so we're just preparing for that," Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez told the official website of MLS. "That's not ideal for the team."

Especially since fellow star and defender Reggie Cannon is to be transferred to Portuguese side Boavista.

FCD took both matches from Sporting last season by a combined 8-0 scoreline. Ferreira and Zdenek Ondrasek (two goals in 2020) combined for half of those goals.