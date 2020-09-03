Rapids-Earthquakes Preview

The San Jose Earthquakes have yet to win since MLS resumed regular-season action. It's been even longer since the Colorado Rapids experienced victory.

Perhaps that will change for one of these sides when they meet in San Jose on Saturday night.

Both clubs sit below the playoff line in the Western Conference. San Jose (2-3-2) lost 3-2 to the Los Angeles Galaxy and 5-1 at Los Angeles FC since the MLS is Back Tournament.

While it seems defense is an immediate concern for the 'Quakes, the condensed schedule on this current state of the season is also playing havoc with the club's training schedule. Not to mention, the severe wildfires that have ravaged parts of California in recent weeks had kept the team from get out on a regular basis.

"The only way to get out of it is by working and, unfortunately, when you play every three days, time for work (practice) is brief," frustrated Earthquakes coach Matias Almeyda told the official website of MLS.

"From here until the end of the season will be a difficult period. We'll fight to change it, but many times talking about reality helps.

"I think what we need to learn the most is how to bounce back from a game (against LAFC)."

Colorado (2-3-2), which sports the same record as San Jose, has not won since the first two games of 2020 - 2-1 over D.C. United on Feb. 29 and 2-1 over Orlando on March 7. The Rapids did manage a point against Sporting Kansas City in their most recent contest, a 1-1 draw back on Aug. 29.

Cole Bassett gave Colorado the lead in the 57th minute, but SKC leveled it 10 minutes later. Perhaps most frustrating was that Kansas City went a man down in the 78th minute, and the Rapids were still unable to take advantage of the situation and pull out a full three points.

"(Kansas City is) a really good team, and in spite of that, we'll certainly feel like we left something on the table," Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. "We'd like to have been able to take advantage of that and perhaps score another goal or two."

Colorado and San Jose split their two 2019 meetings.

The Rapids' Jonathan Lewis has a team-leading three goals on the season, but none in his last two matches. Or, in those two games versus San Jose in 2019.

San Jose star and all-time MLS goal-leader Chris Wondolowski has two official goals in 2020, and 11 in 30 career matches against the Rapids.