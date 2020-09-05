Los Angeles FC-Galaxy Preview

Riding a three-match winning streak and possibly getting reinforcements in attack, the Los Angeles Galaxy go for a Southern California "El Trafico" sweep of Los Angeles FC on Sunday night when the teams meet in Carson.

Though LAFC (3-2-3) did record a 6-2 victory over the Galaxy (3-3-2) in group play in Orlando during MLS Is Back, the five-time MLS Cup champions avenged that defeat with a 2-0 victory at the Banc of California Stadium Aug. 22. That win sparked Los Angeles' current win streak, which included back-to-back 3-2 victories over San Jose and Portland.

Efrain Alvarez, Cristian Pavon, and Joe Corona accounted for the Galaxy's goals, with Corona hammering home a shot into the upper corner on 71 minutes to restore a two-goal lead. Pavon has goals in the last two matches - giving him a team-leading five -- and has had either a goal or an assist in all but one contest.

"I think the team has kept playing well, and now we are getting better results, and this will give us confidence," coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto told the Galaxy's official website. "The level for everyone is getting higher and then the team will play much better as we get better results for that reason.

"I think we have now gained more confidence and it makes you feel like [our goals are achievable], that anything is possible. I think that it's really good for us and the team is showing it on the field and in every game. I hope that the team can keep in that way for a long time."

Adding to the good feelings is the possibility marquee offseason signing Chicharito Hernandez could be available for this match. The Mexico international has appeared in only three games and has been sidelined with a calf injury suffered at MLS Is Back. Hernandez would be making his first El Trafico appearance if he takes the pitch.

LAFC (3-2-3) appear to have moved on from their first on-pitch adversity since entering MLS in 2018, avoiding their first three-match, regular-season losing streak in club history with a 5-1 thumping of San Jose on Wednesday night.

Diego Rossi continues to carry the offensive burden with 2019 Golden Boot winner and MLS MVP Carlos Vela injured, scoring a brace to give him a league-best nine goals in the regular season and 12 in all competitions. Bradley Wright-Phillips, Jose Cifuente, and Danny Musovski notched the other three goals for Bob Bradley's side after LAFC had been held to three goals while taking just one point from the previous three contests.

"Danny has been making progress," Bradley said of Musovski after he bagged his first MLS goal. "There is a lot that we throw at him every day. It was a great finish, and we continue to try and push him and see if we can get him to a better level. We're pleased in the way he is working and listening."

For all the talk of Rossi and Vela in attack, LAFC also finally appear to be settled between the sticks. Bradley has opted to keep Pablo Sisniega as his No. 1 after narrowly missing a clean sheet Wednesday night. Sisniega is 5-2-2 in his nine league starts and has supplanted offseason acquisition Kenneth Vermeer.

"I wanted him to know that this is not a one game trial," Bradley said of the former Real Sociedad keeper. "We felt that he's made progress. The discussion that Pablo and I had was that when he gets the next opportunity, he must take it in a strong way," Bradley said. "I told him that 'You must show everybody, now it is your time.'"

LAFC have yet to win in Carson, going 0-2-1 in three road matches versus the Galaxy.