Whitecaps FC-Toronto FC Preview

Toronto FC returned to action of the MLS regular season with a resounding win over the Vancouver Whitecaps this week. It won't have long for a chance to repeat the feat against this national rival.

TFC looks to extend its lengthy regular-season unbeaten streak to 17 matches when it again hosts the Whitecaps on Friday night.

Due to coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions regarding the United States and Canada, the three MLS Canadian teams will play only matches against each other through Sept. 9. That schedule began Tuesday night, with Toronto's 3-0 win over Vancouver (2-4-0). Pablo Piatti recorded a brace for his first MLS goals and Nick DeLeon added a late insurance score as Toronto (3-0-3) improved to 7-0-9 during the regular season since a 2-0 loss to New York Red Bulls on Aug. 3, 2019.

Toronto is among the top teams in the Eastern Conference while doing a solid job of navigating this unprecedented 2020 campaign.

"We have a good group, we have confidence in ourselves," veteran midfielder Michael Bradley told Toronto's official website."Everybody's just excited to now get back on the field, to have a stretch of normal routine at our training ground, playing home games here at BMO (Field), some away games, where you go and play and come back. It's an exciting stretch."

And, coach Greg Vanney does not want his team let its collective foot off the pedal.

"We need to build off of (Tuesday's win) and come back Friday and have another good performance," Vanney, whose side kept roughly 75 percent of the possession Tuesday, added. "Keep the same intensity, keep the ball moving just as fast, not try to overcomplicate things.

"We've got to have another performance to back this one up."

There's a good chance that actually happens against a Vancouver club that seemed lost offensively while playing without talented midfielder Inbeom Hwang.

The Whitecaps most skilled designated player was recently sent via transfer to Russia's Rubin Kazan.

"We have the next man up now and we have to figure out how to play without (Hwang) in the midfield, and that's kind of where we're at right now," Whitecaps coach Marc dos Santos told the official MLS website. "We just need to figure out what kind of team we are and how we are to possess the ball better."

Vancouver had posted seven goals this season, with Cristian Dajome's responsible for two of them.

Toronto's Alejandro Pozuelo earned an assist on Tuesday. That gives him six assists in six official 2020 contests.