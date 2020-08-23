Whitecaps FC-Impact Preview

It's been a month since the Montreal Impact last took the pitch for an MLS game. That's not been the case for the Vancouver Whitecaps, who are set to play their third match in eight days.

The Impact return to action on Tuesday night when they look to hand the visiting Whitecaps a third straight defeat upon the league's regular-season restart.

Montreal (2-2-1) has not played since losing 1-0 to Orlando City in the round of 16 at the MLS is Back Tournament on July 25. Though that game does not count toward the official MLS standings, it was the last time the Impact saw real competition. Fast forward a month, and Montreal will be back ready to focus on what lies ahead in the regular season.

And unlike many teams around MLS at the moment, Montreal will be allowing a reduced number of supporters into Stade Saputo - though no more than 250 people.

"We are very happy to welcome fans for the resumption of the season," Impact president and CEO Kevin Gilmore told the club's official website. "We have made a commitment to being one of the safest forms of entertainment in Montreal, because we want our supporters to feel comfortable being here."

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between the United States and Canada, the league's three Canadian teams will play each other during Phase One of this regular-season restart. Montreal and Vancouver have split the four previous meetings at Stade Saputo.

The Whitecaps (2-5-0), who made a surprise advancement into the knockout round of the MLS is Back Tournament, were outscored 4-0 while losing both of their first two matches on the regular-season restart at Toronto FC. Though Friday's effort, a 1-0 defeat, offered some progress after being routed in the first of those two matches with TFC.

"We addressed a lot of things tactically that allowed us to be in the game," coach Marc Dos Santos told the Whitecaps' official website. "We can build on that right now."

Still, Vancouver recorded just one shot on target in each of those two contests.

"We need to create more volume of chances," Dos Santos added. "Our decision making in the last-third needs to be a little better."

Cristian Dajome has scored two of Vancouver's seven official goals on the season. Max Urruti (three goals), Saphir Taider (three) and Romell Quioto (two) have combined to record all eight tallies for the Impact over their five official contests.