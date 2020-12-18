Wolverhampton-Burnley Preview

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Burnley manager Sean Dyche are both out to sustain constant displays ahead of their meeting on Monday.

Pedro Neto snatched a late, morale-boosting win over Chelsea to get Wolves back on track on Tuesday, while Burnley held Aston Villa to a goalless draw on Thursday.

Wolves have lost two of their last three, but Nuno is now looking for his team – who sit 10th on 20 points – to use their win over Chelsea as a springboard to push on.

"We are looking to sustain our level of performances. It's always our aim and we try to be consistent through the game, this is the process that we are trying," he said. "We're trying to be consistent, knowing it's going to be tough. Play good, be consistent, all these details. We are ready for it. A couple of days to go, we need to assess the squad and then decide the team."

Burnley allowed Villa to have 27 attempts in their 0-0 stalemate, but Dyche's side nevertheless claimed a point to follow on from their win at Arsenal and take them onto 10 for the season.

"We've got a nice clean sheet, that's four out of five in our last away games," Dyche said. "That's a good base to build from. "We know we need to improve in the attacking third, and we will do. We know there's work to do in that.

"Worrying doesn't solve a lot. We work with the players and see if they can get back to where we need to be."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – James Tarkowski

It has not been an easy season for Tarkowski, who has made no secret of his desire to leave Burnley. However, he put in a brilliant display against Villa, making a team-high five clearances.

Wolves – Pedro Neto

Neto has been involved in six goals in 13 Premier League games this season (four goals, two assists), as many as he had in 29 appearances in the competition last term (three goals, three assists).

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Burnley have lost just one of their last six home league games against Wolves (W3 D2), with that coming in the first Premier League meeting between the sides at Turf Moor in March 2010 (1-2).

• Wolves have won just one of their last eight league meetings with Burnley (D4 L3), winning 1-0 at home in the Premier League in September 2018.

• Both Premier League meetings between Burnley and Wolves last season ended 1-1, with the home side netting a 90th minute equalising penalty in both games.

• Since beating Bournemouth 3-0 in February, Burnley have failed to score more than once in any of their last 10 Premier League home games (W2 D4 L4), netting seven goals in the process.

• Dyche has managed more home league games against Wolves without losing than any other side as Clarets boss (P4 W2 D2).