Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Jose Mourinho has given his full backing to Steven Bergwijn after the winger was subjected to abusive messages on social media in the wake of Tottenham's 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

Bergwijn sliced wide from close range and then hit the post in Wednesday's top-of-the-table showdown at Anfield as Spurs relinquished control of first place in the Premier League.

The former PSV star had to limit the amount of comments on his Instagram account because of a number of a negative posts, but the Dutchman has the support of Mourinho.

"I don't know what I can do apart from the player knowing that in this club we are all together," Mourinho said ahead of a clash with fourth-placed Leicester City. "We lose, we win and we draw all together. He has us and we have him.

"He's one of my boys. There's no point for me to individualise. He's a good professional and he gives everything he can for the team."

The midweek loss to Liverpool was Tottenham's first since the opening weekend of the Premier League season and saw them slip three points off the pace, though Mourinho has never lost to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, whose side were beaten by Everton on Wednesday.

Rodgers has been without full-back Timothy Castagne, but is hoping to welcome the former Atalanta man back for Sunday's fixture.

"We will hopefully have Timothy, which will be great news to get him back. He's come through training very well," Rodgers said. "If you've seen him play, you see the penetration he gives the team, his running ability off the ball, he gets in behind. He's got great energy in the game, a great enthusiasm. He's also a very good defender, he gives us a good profile in terms of set pieces and defending, so if he's available, he'll be a huge plus for us."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

Son netted a superb counter-attacking goal against Liverpool to move onto 11 for the season in the Premier League. His next strike will be his 100th in all competitions for Spurs.

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Vardy has scored 18 goals in his last 18 away Premier League appearances. He has scored away Premier League goals against Spurs at both White Hart Lane and Wembley and will be the first player to score away goals against an opponent on three different grounds if he nets against them in this match.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Tottenham have only failed to score once in their last 20 Premier League meetings with Leicester, doing so in a 0-1 home loss in January 2016.

• Spurs have won their final league match before Christmas in six of their last seven seasons, though they lost 0-2 to Chelsea last season.

• After picking up just six points in their first nine away Premier League matches of 2020 (W1 D3 L5), Leicester have won 15 points in their last six games on the road (W5 L1).

• Tottenham have lost only one of their last 11 home games in the Premier League (W7 D3), after losing three of their first eight such matches under Mourinho in the competition.

• Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in just 10 Premier League appearances against Leicester, more than he's netted versus any other opponent in the competition. Only Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has scored more goals for a single club against a specific opponent in the competition's history.

• Son has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven Premier League appearances against Leicester, scoring four goals and assisting three more.