Aston Villa-West Brom Preview

Sam Allardyce is "hungrier than ever" to sink his teeth back into management after he was tasked with keeping West Brom in the Premier League.

Despite a surprise 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Tuesday, West Brom bosses decided to part ways with Slaven Bilic and bring in relegation-firefighter Allardyce on an 18-month contract.

The 66-year-old, who is now taking charge of a record eighth Premier League club, has not managed since a short-lived spell at Everton in 2017-18.

Allardyce's tenure starts with a midlands derby against Aston Villa on Sunday, and the former England manager insists his appetite for the challenge is as strong as ever.

"I'm hungrier than ever and I've never had such a long break," he said. "I've never been so refreshed and eager. I missed it so much. This break went on so long I had lots of pent-up energy, and I need to expend it.

"I've been addicted to football since I was 15. That is the stimuli you need. It gives you energy. It makes you feel worthwhile as a person. When you are used to the level of scrutiny I have had as a manager for all those years, it gets embedded into your DNA."

West Brom sit in 19th, three points behind 17th-placed Burnley, who held Villa to a 0-0 draw on Thursday despite Dean Smith's side amassing 27 attempts on goal.

"We had enough chances to win two games, maybe three, I can't be too disappointed," Smith said. "We need to show a little bit more quality at times.

"We're looking forward (to Sunday). Sorry to see Slaven go, he did an unbelievable job. Somebody goes out, somebody new comes in. Big Sam's been there and done it. He's got a great record taking over teams and keeping them up."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Brom – Sam Johnstone

Johnstone made six saves as West Brom earned a hard-fought point against City, including two fantastic stops in stoppage time to deny Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling, so he heads into this derby in great form.

Aston Villa – Bertrand Traore

West Brom are almost certain to allow Villa to control possession and play on the break, meaning a lot of onus will be on Jack Grealish to craft an opening. Traore, who has been operating from the right wing, can offer some real pace and direct running, though his finishing will need to be better than it was on Thursday – only one of his four attempts hit the target against Burnley.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• West Brom are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Villa in all competitions (W3 D5), since a 1-2 Premier League loss in September 2008.

• In the Premier League, West Brom have lost their final league match before Christmas in each of their last four campaigns between 2014/15 and 2017/18.

• After netting five goals in their first three Premier League games this season (D1 L2), West Brom have scored just five in their subsequent 10 in the competition (W1 D3 L6), and never more than once in a match in that run.

• Villa have won four of their five away games in the Premier League this season (L1), as many as they had in their previous 42 on the road in the competition (W4 D8 L30).

• West Brom have the lowest expected goals (xG) total in the Premier League this season (7.5). Their record of 0.6 xG per game in the Premier League this season is a stark contrast to their 1.7 in the Championship last season, the second highest in the division.

• Allardyce has taken charge of more different clubs in the Premier League than any other manager, while West Brom will be his eighth different managerial role in the competition. Allardyce has only lost his first Premier League game in charge of a team on one occasion (W5 D1 L1), losing with Sunderland in October 2015, ironically to West Brom.