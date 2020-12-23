Everton-Sheffield United Preview

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United's performances against Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion were a "statement of intent."

The Blades sit bottom on just two points, the latter of which was earned despite having 10 men against Brighton on Sunday.

Wilder's team previously went down 3-2 to the Red Devils at home, and welcome fourth-placed Everton – who lost to Manchester United in the EFL Cup in midweek – to Bramall Lane on Boxing Day, but he has been enthused by his team's displays as of late.

"The question, about whether we can do it, will be asked of us of course," Wilder told The Sheffield Star. "All we can do is try and show what we're about, show that we've got the right mindset and the fight, and then go from there. I know what these lads are all about. I know they're ready to give everything they've got, because they've shown that time and time again over the past few years.

"That should never be in doubt, but it will be doubted by some. So we've got to react, and I think we've done that."

Everton, meanwhile, may be without Richarlison after the forward sustained a blow to the head in a collision with Eric Bailly on Wednesday.

"Richarlison is fine, fortunately," Ancelotti told Sky Sports after the game. "We will see in the next few days (if he will be available). Of course the doctor (made the decision). Now he is okay."

Everton did not manage a shot on target in the second half against United – the second time in successive home matches they have failed to do so.

"We don't need to have regrets, the team performed, they sacrificed, worked hard, good spirit. We lost, we look to the next games," Ancelotti added.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sheffield United – Rhian Brewster

A big money signing from Liverpool, Brewster is yet to open his account for the Blades, though Everton – the Reds' Merseyside rivals – would be an apt team for him to do so against.

Everton – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

It is now four games without a goal for Calvert-Lewin – an ex-Blade – though the 23-year-old's displays have still been integral to Everton's fine form. Only Romelu Lukaku in 2015-16 (15) has scored more than Calvert-Lewin's current tally of 11 for the Toffees before the new year in a single Premier League campaign.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• After winning both Premier League meetings with Everton in the inaugural campaign of 1992-93, The Blades have won just one of their last six against the Toffees (D2 L3), winning 2-0 at Goodison Park last season.

• The team bottom of the table have not won any of their last six Boxing Day Premier League games (D3 L3), with Sunderland the last such side to win against Everton in 2013 (1-0).

• The Blades are unbeaten in their last four league Boxing Day games (W3 D1) since a 1-2 loss at Port Vale in 2014. However, in the top-flight they are winless in their last five December 26th matches, since a 1-0 win at Luton in 1990, a match in which Wilder played.

• Everton have won their last three Premier League games, last winning four in a row in their first four matches of this campaign. The Toffees have not enjoyed two runs of four or more wins in the same league season since the 1986-87 campaign.

• Jayden Bogle scored on his Premier League debut for Sheffield United at Brighton last time out – if he scores here, he would be the youngest player to score on his first two Premier League appearances (20y 152d) since Anthony Martial in September 2015 (19y 289d).