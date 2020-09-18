West Ham United-Arsenal Preview

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed a new deal with Arsenal this week, with Mikel Arteta saying the Gunners captain decided to stay because he is at an "incredible club".

Barcelona and Serie A giants Inter were reportedly interested in the striker, who scored 29 goals last season across all conceptions.

But on Tuesday, Aubameyang – who had been thought to be considering his future prior to Arteta's arrival as manager in December – signed a three-year contract.

"I think the big reason why Auba is staying is because we have an incredible football team, football club," Arteta told a news conference ahead of Arsenal's clash with West Ham. "We have some fantastic people working here and because he feels as well how much love he's got from the fans.

"I played my part, which is part of my job to explain what we are trying to do and how important he was going to be and what we are building and that's it. The size of our club is as big as those names [Barca, Inter] and that's why I'm saying the most important thing is the football club, who we are as a club and what we can achieve in the future."

West Ham lost their opening game of the season to Newcastle United, and boss David Moyes praised the job Arteta – who he managed at Everton for six-and-a-half years – has done at Arsenal.

"Mikel was always slightly different. He came from a good background of football. He's seen both sides of things.

"We had to scrap at Everton and get results, maybe it is different now at Arsenal but he has had really good experience working under Pep. He's stepped into it really well."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Fresh from signing his new deal, Aubameyang will be out to continue his scoring streak. He netted twice in the FA Cup final win last season, before bringing his form into this term with goals in the Community Shield and against Fulham last time out.

West Ham – Michail Antonio

After a run of seven straight away losses between December and June last season, West Ham remained unbeaten in their final three away games of 2019-20, with Antonio – deployed in a central role – netting six of their seven goals in this run.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 home games against West Ham in all competitions, with the only exception being on the opening day of the 2015-16 Premier League season.

• West Ham have lost more Premier League matches against Arsenal (31) than versus any other opponent, while only against Everton (34) have the Gunners enjoyed more wins in the competition than they have over the Hammers.

• Arsenal have lost their first home game in five of the last nine Premier League campaigns, which includes a defeat against West Ham in 2015-16.

• Moyes has never won away to Arsenal as a manager in any competition, drawing four and losing 15 of his 19 visits. Only at Chelsea (20) has he taken charge of more away games against an opponent without ever winning in his managerial career.

• Aubameyang has scored eight goals in his last six appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, netting in each of his last four games for the Gunners. The Gabonese striker has also been directly involved in 15 goals in his last 16 Premier League London derbies (12 goals, three assists).

• Willian created more chances than any other Arsenal player in their 3-0 win against Fulham, becoming the first player to assist two goals on his Premier League debut for the side since Ray Parlour against Liverpool in August 1992.