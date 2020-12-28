Wolverhampton-Manchester United Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks Edinson Cavani could forge a longer-term career at Manchester United, saying the striker has "a few years left" at the highest level.

Cavani arrived on the October 5 deadline day at the end of the previous transfer window, and the 33-year-old has made a telling impact.

He scored twice and set up another to help United come from 2-0 down to beat Southampton 3-2 last month after netting his first goal in a win over Everton, and he also broke the deadlock in the 2-0 EFL Cup win at Goodison Park last week.

"At the moment, it looks like he's got a few years left in him," said Solskjaer, whose side face Wolves on Tuesday. "I wouldn't say anything else. He's made a great impact, so let's just focus on improving everyone.

"But he's got a few years left in him. I trust him, I trust my players, and we've got good competition for places. He'll probably start more games than he won't start.

"He's so meticulous, professional, his habits, everything about it shows why he's had the career he's had. Even at the age he is now, he's one of the fittest players we've got."

At the other end of the spectrum, Wolves are relying on youngsters Fabio Silva and Pedro Neto to lead their line in Raul Jimenez's absence.

"We have a squad of young players that we trust," Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports after a 1-1 draw with Spurs.

"It's up to us to choose the right moments. Probably if things hadn't gone the way they did with injuries we wouldn't see so many of these players playing together right now, but we want to see them grow, see them improve."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United - Marcus Rashford

Rashford opened the scoring in United's 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Boxing Day. His cool finish took him onto 50 Premier League goals for the Red Devils - he is the third-youngest player to reach that total for the club, behind Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wolves - Pedro Neto

Neto, with four goals and three assists, has been directly involved in more goals in 15 Premier League games this season (seven) than in 29 last term (six).

KEY OPTA FACTS

- United have not lost any of their last nine home league games against Wolves (W6 D3), keeping six clean sheets in that run since a 0-1 loss in February 1980.

- Since returning to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves are unbeaten in all four of their league meetings with Manchester United (W1 D3), despite conceding the first goal in three of these matches.

- After a six game winless home run in the league, United have won two of their last three at Old Trafford (D1). The Red Devils scored as many goals in their 6-2 victory over Leeds as they had in their previous eight home league games combined.

- United have conceded at least twice in each of their last three Premier League games, only shipping 2-plus goals in more consecutively in the competition back in August 2001 (four). However, the Red Devils have avoided defeat in all three games (W2 D1), with West Ham the last side to have a longer unbeaten Premier League run while conceding two or more goals (five games in March/April 2016).

- Bruno Fernandes has both scored and assisted in 29 per cent of his Premier League appearances (eight out of 28) - the highest ratio of any player in the competition's history.

- Cavani has scored three goals and assisted twice in the Premier League, all as a substitute. He is one of only six players to see their first five Premier League goal involvements come as a sub, while only three players have had their first six goals or assists as a sub: Lomana Lua Lua, Theo Walcott and Erik Nevland.