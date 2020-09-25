Newcastle United-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Tottenham are still hoping to add to their squad in this transfer window, as he revealed Sergio Reguilon could be involved against Newcastle United.

Spurs have signed four players so far, bringing in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty before sealing the double-signing of Reguilon and their former star Gareth Bale – on loan – from Real Madrid.

Despite the incomings, Mourinho is still aiming to bring in additional players before the window shuts on October 5, with a striker to compete with Harry Kane reportedly his main priority, though Inter defender Milan Skriniar has also been linked.

"The market is open, we have a good squad," Mourinho told a news conference after Spurs overcame Shkendija in Europa League qualifying on Thursday. "Can we have a better squad than we have now? Yes we can. Is the club trying to build that balanced squad that we all want? Yes, we are trying. Let's see if that's possible."

While Bale remains sidelined with a minor injury, 23-year-old full-back Reguilon is training ahead of Sunday's clash with Newcastle.

"Sergio will train with us [on Friday]. Maybe not match fit, but he's not injured. Gareth will take a little bit longer, so no chance for the weekend," Mourinho said.

Like Spurs, Newcastle have made four additions to their squad this window, bringing in Jeff Hendrick, Jamal Lewis and Bournemouth duo Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.

And, like Mourinho, Steve Bruce hinted his side's business is not over.

He told reporters: "We're never going to say never. The big clubs haven't finished yet. If there's something which can improve us, we'll always look to do it. But we need one or two to leave the building to do that."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

Spurs had their fearsome duo of Kane and Son to thank as they turned things around against Southampton last week, with the South Korea forward's four goals all teed up by his strike partner. Son then scored and supplied two assists in Thursday's 3-1 win in North Macedonia.

Newcastle United – Callum Wilson

Wilson scored on his Newcastle debut in the 2-0 win over West Ham. Only against Crystal Palace (532) has he played more Premier League minutes without scoring than he has against Tottenham (509), and the England international will be determined to put that right on Sunday.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Tottenham have won five of their last six league meetings with Newcastle United, although the only exception was in this exact fixture last season when the Magpies won 1-0.

• Against no side have Newcastle won more Premier League away games than their 10 against Tottenham, with the Magpies winning four of their last six visits to Spurs.

• Of Premier League fixtures to have been played on at least 50 occasions, only Aston Villa v Liverpool (40 per cent) has seen a higher percentage of away wins than Newcastle v Tottenham (36 per cent).

• Tottenham have not lost consecutive home league games since January 2019, while they have not lost their first two home games of a Premier League campaign since 2008-09.

• Newcastle have scored with both of their shots on target so far in this Premier League campaign, with the Magpies failing to have a single such effort in their 0-3 defeat to Brighton.