Liverpool-Newcastle United Preview

Liverpool's players were left angry after their 1-1 draw with West Brom, but Jurgen Klopp says his side understand they must work hard to win games.

Semi Ajayi's header snatched a point for the struggling Baggies at Anfield on Sunday, as Sam Allardyce's fine record at the home of the champions continued.

Klopp's focus will now switch to Wednesday's contest with Newcastle United, and the German insisted his team are fully appreciative of the shortcomings which cost them against West Brom.

"I am not the first day in the job," Klopp told reporters. "We should have won the game, or we wanted to win the game and we didn't, and now we are all depressed or whatever. The boys are more angry than anything else because they know that it was not perfect.

"But that's it and now, of course, we have to play the next game in three days. We don't live in dreamland and just win football matches because we want to win them. We have to work for it and we have to play for it and we have to finish the situations off.

"We have to be disciplined as well, in a different way. That's what we have to do and we could have done that better."

Newcastle lost to Manchester City on Boxing Day, following on from an EFL Cup defeat to Brentford, though Steve Bruce believes there is unjustified hysteria surrounding his side's displays.

"My remit is to make sure we stay and remain a Premier League outfit," said Bruce. "That is what I will try to achieve. That is where we have been for the last three or four years.

"Of course, for Newcastle, in a lot of people's eyes, that isn't going to be enough but that is where we are at the moment."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle United - Andy Carroll

Carroll was something of a flop at Liverpool, following his big-money move from Newcastle in 2011. Back at his hometown club, the experienced forward will be aiming to do the damage against his former side, who are likely to be without the injured Joel Matip, whether from the start or from the bench.

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Salah has been involved in nine goals in his last six away Premier League games (seven goals, two assists), already netting three more goals on the road this season than he did in the whole of last term (four). The Egyptian has also scored in each of his last four starts against Newcastle.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Newcastle are winless in seven Premier League games against Liverpool (D2 L5), losing each of the last five in a row. They have never lost six consecutive top-flight games against the Reds.

- Liverpool have won their final league game in each of the last six calendar years, since losing 1-2 against Chelsea in 2013.

- Liverpool earned their biggest ever top-flight away win in their last game on the road, beating Crystal Palace 7-0. They scored as many goals in that victory as they had in their previous five away league games and became the first side in Premier League history to have seven different players assist a goal in a match.

- Liverpool have conceded 20 Premier League goals in 15 matches this season - they did not concede their 20th goal until the 28th match in their title-winning 2019-20 campaign.

- Sadio Mane has scored four away Premier League goals this season, only netting more in one previous campaign (seven last season). Mane has been directly involved in seven goals in his last eight away top-flight matches (six goals, one assist).