Fulham-Burnley Preview

Scott Parker is preparing as best he can for Fulham's trip to Burnley on Sunday, despite doubts over whether the game will go ahead.

Fulham had to call off their game with Tottenham due to several players testing positive for coronavirus, but as it stands their match with Burnley is set to be played.

Parker himself has had to self-isolate recently, and the Fulham boss says he is preparing as normally as possible amid the doubts.

"I don't want to get into the specifics of it but we had a number of positive tests," Parker said "The players who tested positive are obviously now in isolation. They're following the government protocols that have been set out.

"I don't know if the Burnley game is going to get played or not. We've had ongoing testing over the last days.

"What I do know is I've got a bunch of players here and we're preparing as best we can to go up to Burnley and really put in a performance to try and get some points. For me the main focus is full steam ahead.

"There's a number of factors for me, and that's the wellbeing and safety of players, their families. Places that we're going into, whether that's hotels or travel, or opposition teams. And also the integrity of the game as well."

Burnley, meanwhile, returned to winning ways by beating Sheffield United last time out.

"We've had a really good run of results. We had one arguably taken away from us on (at Leeds United) and I think we delivered a different kind of performance." Dyche said after that win.

"The way the team works and the attitude towards the work that's needed to see a game through I thought was outstanding."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley - Ben Mee

Fulham have plenty of attacking talent, but boosted by his winner against the Blades, Mee - who had a poor game against Leeds - should be confident of dealing with it, alongside James Tarkowski.

Fulham - Alphonse Areola

Areola has impressed since signing on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and has conceded just four goals over the course of his last four appearances, helping Fulham to four draws.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Burnley are unbeaten in their last 30 home meetings with Fulham in all competitions (W25 D5), their longest ever unbeaten run against an opponent at Turf Moor in their history. Their last such defeat was back in April 1951 (0-2).

•Only against Liverpool (30 between 1934-2011) have Fulham had as long a winless away run against an opponent in all competitions than their current run of 30 without a win at Burnley.

•Fulham have lost their first league game in five of the last six calendar years, with the exception being a 4-1 win against Ipswich Town in 2018.

•Only Sheffield United (8) have netted fewer goals than Burnley (9) in the Premier League so far this season - indeed, this is the Clarets' fewest after 15 games of a league campaign since 1970-71 (8 goals).

•Burnley's Chris Wood is the only player to have scored more than once for the Clarets in the Premier League this season (three) - in games at Turf Moor, the striker has netted 40 per cent of their goals in the competition this term (2/5).