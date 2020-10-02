West Brom-Southampton Preview

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic is "a bit fed up" with all the debate over handballs in the Premier League as he switched focus to Sunday's trip to Southampton.

The Baggies were denied victory against Chelsea last week by the controversial laws, updated for 2020-21, as Tammy Abraham's late strike was allowed to stand. That was despite Kai Havertz handling the ball in the build-up as Chelsea recovered from three goals down at half-time to draw 3-3 at The Hawthorns.

A number of similar incidents have occurred already this season and Bilic believes the rules could have a detrimental effect on the sport.

"I'm a bit fed up because there is so many people talking about it, and there will be again, rules and explanation of the rules," he said. "It is one that is really putting you off not only the subject but off the game."

West Brom did at least pick up first point since earning promotion to the top flight, while opponents Southampton also got off the mark last weekend with a 1-0 win at Burnley.

Danny Ings scored the only goal against his old side to end the Saints' three match losing streak in all competitions, and Ralph Hasenhuttl is now looking to pick up a first home win.

"In both home games so far we have conceded two easy goals and this is something we must stop as quick as possible," the Southampton head coach said. "I think last week we made the first step to being more organised and we need to work on this part of our game.

"Every win we can take is good for us. I think we had the same start last season where we lost first two and then won against Brighton. Now we had a difficult win against Burnley and we hadn't won against them before, so it gives us a lift."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton - Jannik Vestergaard

Denmark defender Vestergaard was handed his first start of 2020-21 against Burnley and played a big part in Southampton's first clean sheet in five stretching into last season. With Mohammed Salisu still not yet at full speed after joining from Real Valladolid last month, the 28-year-old will need to put in another solid display at the back this weekend.

West Brom - Matheus Pereira

Pereira has carried his impressive Championship form from last season into the Premier League with two assists and a goal in his first three English top-flight appearances. The Brazilian has now been directly involved in nine goals in his last 10 league matches, scoring three and assisting six more.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Southampton have won each of their last three Premier League meetings with West Brom - only against Bradford, Crystal Palace and Hull (all four) have they won more consecutive games in the competition.

- The away side has won four of the last five meetings between Southampton and West Brom in all competitions, though the Saints have been responsible for three of those victories.

- Southampton have kept a clean sheet in 56 per cent of their Premier League meetings with West Brom (9/16), which is their best ratio against any current Premier League side.

- Since the start of last season, Hasenhuttl's side have won just 21 points from 20 Premier League home games - fewer than any other ever-present side. These 21 points account for just 38 per cent of the total of 55 won by Saints in this time.

- West Brom have conceded three goals in the second half of each of their three Premier League games this season - no team has ever shipped three-or-more goals after half-time in four consecutive matches in the competition.