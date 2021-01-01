Leicester City-Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United will be looking to add to their squad with loan moves this month, Steve Bruce revealed prior to his side's meeting with Leicester City.

Bruce oversaw a resilient performance as Newcastle drew 0-0 with Liverpool in their last outing, while Leicester earned a point at Crystal Palace.

Newcastle's squad has been hit by injuries and coronavirus, with captain Jamaal Lascelles and winger Allan Saint-Maximin both suffering from the long-term impact of the illness.

With the duo still out, Bruce confirmed he is hoping to make some temporary additions to Newcastle's squad.

"It's fair to say the loan market is what we are looking at but I don't think we will be alone," he said.

"I can't see much being done in January because of the problems everyone is facing and the money every club is hemorrhaging. We used it very well last year so we will see what is out there - it's always notoriously difficult anyway but can be even more difficult with COVID.

"There are one or two things bubbling away but whether they come to any fruition we'll just have to see in the next week or so."

Leicester are only four points off leaders Liverpool as it stands, and showed plenty of grit to come from behind to claim a share of the spoils against both Manchester United and Palace.

"I think that we've shown that over the last couple of seasons and that's allowing us to come back in games," said defender Jonny Evans, who this week signed a new contract with the Foxes.

"Obviously, the issue is we need to stop giving teams a chance to get in front, and it's probably, from the start of this season, been a problem for us. Last year, it was a great start to the year and hopefully we can do that again."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle United - Callum Wilson

Wilson ran the line selflessly against Liverpool, and the former Bournemouth forward is hunting his 50th Premier League goal.

Leicester City - Jamie Vardy

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League games against Newcastle, scoring five and assisting one. His two strikes at St James' Park have been the opening goal of the game.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Ryan Fraser is one of three current Newcastle players to have scored at least twice in their career against Leicester in the Premier League (also Andy Carroll and Wilson), while the winger has had a hand in four goals in his last three appearances against the Foxes (two goals, two assists).

•Newcastle won their last Premier League game played on Sunday, beating Everton 2-1 in November - the Magpies haven't won consecutive Sunday games in the competition since a run of three in May 2018 (winning vs Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea).

•Leicester have won their last four Premier League away games against Newcastle, keeping three clean sheets in this run. Only at West Brom (five) have they won more consecutive away games in the competition.

•Newcastle have lost their first league game in six of the last eight calendar years (W1 D1), including a 0-3 home defeat to Leicester in their first game of 2020.

•Bruce has not won any of his seven home meetings with Leicester in all competitions (D4 L3) - the Foxes are the only side he's faced more than twice at home without ever winning in his managerial career.