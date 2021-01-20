Burnley-Liverpool Preview

Jurgen Klopp is staying calm through Liverpool's rough patch as he insists their middling form is no "catastrophe".

The champions will go into Thursday's game against Burnley in fourth place and without a win in four league matches.

Title rivals Leicester City, Manchester United and Manchester City have caught Liverpool, but their manager is keeping his cool.

"Someone has to be calm in this situation - it is not a catastrophe," Klopp said ahead of facing Burnley. "It is not perfect but I saw a lot of good signs again in the Manchester United game. Because we didn't win, nobody was interested. We didn't score. That's it. That's all.

"It's just a job to do and that is what we are working on. We know we are not where we want to be. We just fight. People get unhappy with performances when results are not there. You can win the game with one lucky strike. We have to play our football to a high level. In the final third, we haven't."

Indeed, Burnley should not expect any credit if they keep the champions scoreless in a fourth consecutive league match.

"Most of the good chances - we didn't miss them because they defended them, we missed because we didn't use them, so that is a massive difference," Klopp said. "There are chances where we just have to finish them off better. That's the reason."

Sean Dyche in turn offered Klopp little sympathy.

"Struggling in their world is slightly different to our world," he said. "When they are really on it, they can find goals from different places. I am not over-thinking the fact that they are maybe not as free-flowing because they are still winning and getting points."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah is enduring a 365-minute Premier League goal drought, only going a longer stretch without scoring for Liverpool across six games in 2019, so the Reds may need their other superstar winger to step up. Mane has only six goals in the league this season but has netted four in his past four against Burnley.

Burnley – Chris Wood

Wood is another forward who must step up, with Burnley's only goal in their past seven away league games a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang own goal. Wood has netted a meagre three times this term and has only played more games (seven) and minutes (435) against Southampton without scoring in the Premier League than he has versus Liverpool (six games, 400 minutes).

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Liverpool have lost just one of their past 17 home league games against Burnley (W11 D5), with that defeat coming back in September 1974 (1-0).

- Burnley have beaten all four different teams they have faced as reigning champions in the Premier League, beating Manchester United in 2009-10, Manchester City in 2014-15, Leicester City in 2016-17 and Chelsea in 2017-18. Indeed, the Clarets also beat Liverpool in the last season they faced the Reds as the reigning top-flight champions (2-1 in 1973-74).

- Liverpool have not scored in their past three Premier League games, last failing in four in a row when doing so in their last five games in the 1999-2000 season. Only seven reigning top-flight champions have gone four without a goal - most recently Leicester in 2016-17 (six) - with four of those being Liverpool in 1901-02, 1906-07, 1947-48 and 1984-85.

- Since scoring with seven of their 14 shots against Crystal Palace (50 per cent), Liverpool have netted just one goal from 62 shots in their subsequent four Premier League games, a conversion rate of 1.6 per cent.

- Burnley's past four Premier League games have all ended 1-0, although the Clarets have won just one of those. Those three defeats mean that losing 1-0 is now Burnley's most common scoreline in Premier League history (28 games).