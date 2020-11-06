Sheffield United-Chelsea Preview

Christian Pulisic will not be fit to play against Sheffield United on Saturday, meaning Frank Lampard will likely have to call on Timo Werner once more.

Werner was a late replacement in the Chelsea side for last week's comfortable victory over Burnley, with Pulisic having sustained a hamstring injury in the warm up.

Lampard has confirmed Pulisic will subsequently miss out on the clash with Chris Wilder's strugglers and, though he had aimed to give Werner - who scored two penalties in a midweek win over Rennes - a rest, it is likely the Germany forward will play.

"I'm not going to give the team away but I think it was clear with the Burnley game I was planning on giving (Timo) a rest. It was more because I had options and the journey to Russia and back," said Lampard.

"Timo's played a lot of games, but at the beginning there's always a balance in my job of players that are playing well and enjoying it, finding there way in the team and making relationships and feeling the league, and I think that's been a big deal for Timo.

"I've been happy with that point. As we look forward I will try to manage those minutes to keep him fresh, but at the minute he's going well so we'll see."

The Blades only have one point from their seven games so far, and came under criticism from pundit Alan Shearer after their display against Manchester City.

"These pundits are paid an awful lot of money, so they should be good at their jobs, they should really get it right," Wilder told Yorkshire Live in response.

"I'm not going to argue with him. We had opportunities to put the ball into the box but you're up against some fabulous defenders. We can't go toe-to-toe with them in the general game, we can't."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea - Hakim Ziyech

After struggling with injury at the start of the season, former Ajax star Ziyech scored in his first Premier League start against Burnley at Turf Moor, before turning provider for Werner. Playing in a free role off the left, he will almost certainly see plenty of the ball as Chelsea look to unlock the Blades' defence.

Sheffield United - Aaron Ramsdale

Fresh from a call up to England's U21 squad, Blades goalkeeper Ramsdale, who is yet to keep a clean sheet this season, will be out to stem Chelsea's rampant attack at Stamford Bridge.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- The Blades avoided defeat in both league games against Chelsea last season (W1 D1), coming from 0-2 down to draw 2-2 in this exact fixture in August 2019.

- Chelsea are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games (W2 D3), last having a longer run in the competition between September-November 2019 (six).

- One point from seven games marks United's joint-worst ever start to a league campaign in their history (level with 1975-76, when they finished bottom of the top-flight). Meanwhile, the Blades have not remained winless in their first eight games of a league campaign since 1990-91.

- Since beating Chelsea 3-0 in July, Sheffield United have netted just four goals in 10 Premier League games, with two of those coming from the penalty spot.

- Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has kept a clean sheet in each of his three Premier League starts, and could become just the fourth keeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first four in the competition after Alex Manninger, Pepe Reina and Anders Lindegaard.

- After failing to score or assist a goal in any of his first four Premier League appearances, Chelsea's Timo Werner has been involved in four goals in his last three games in the competition (three goals, one assist).