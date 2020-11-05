Burnley-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Neal Maupay was dropped from Brighton and Hove Albion's squad against Tottenham because he "crossed a line", Graham Potter has revealed, but the striker will return for Friday's clash with Burnley.

Maupay - who has scored four league goals in six appearances this term - was a surprise absentee as Brighton went down 2-1 to a late Gareth Bale goal on Sunday.

Reports subsequently emerged that Brighton had concerns over Maupay's attitude, with a training-ground incident also rumoured to have occurred, but Potter insisted the issue has now been dealt with.

"I spoke before the game and spoke about tactical reasons. When I use the word tactical it can be seen as a 4-2-3-1 or a system or a formation, and sometimes you have to make decisions that are right for the group," Potter said.

"Sometimes mistakes are made and tempers are high and people are frustrated and emotional. Sometimes the line gets crossed and it is about how you react to that. There is no problem with Neal.

"It is something we have dealt with as an incident. You move forward from it. He accepts it wasn't his finest hour but he's a young man that's going to make mistakes, like we all do and have done. He then takes responsibility for them."

Should he feature against the winless Clarets, Maupay could up against Ben Mee, who is set to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury.

"Ben got a behind-closed-doors game under his belt," confirmed Sean Dyche. "He's a very seasoned professional at this level and a bright fellow, so I will be chatting with him to see where he's at with it. I think I know the answer and I think he'll say that he's ready."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion - Pascal Gross

Gross recorded his first top-flight assist since December 2019 last time out against Spurs, ending a run of 16 games without one. He has got twice as many Premier League assists (16) as any other Seagulls player since their promotion in 2017.

Burnley - Ashley Barnes

Barnes spent four seasons with Brighton before moving to Turf Moor in 2014. He is yet to score this season, and has netted one league goal against his former club previously, back in the 2018-19 campaign.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Brighton have won three of their four Premier League games played on Fridays (L1), winning both such matches at home (1-0 v Man Utd in May 2018, 1-0 v West Ham in October 2018).

- Burnley, on the other hand, are winless in their last 10 top-flight away games played on a Friday (D4 L6) since a 3-1 win at Newcastle in January 1926. However, only one of these games has been in the Premier League (0-2 vs Everton, May 2019).

- Brighton have won just one of their last 12 Premier League home games (D5 L6), and are winless in their last seven at the Amex Stadium since their 2-1 win against Arsenal back in June.

- Burnley's one point from their six Premier League games this season is their worst return at this stage of a campaign in their league history. They last failed to win any of their first seven games in a campaign in 2014-15, when they were relegated.

- Striker Chris Wood has scored eight goals in his 16 league games against Brighton, more than he's netted against any other side in his time in England.