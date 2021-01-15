Burnley-West Ham United Preview

Sean Dyche is aiming to add to Burnley's squad this month, though his focus is on Saturday's trip to West Ham.

Dyche was left frustrated in the last transfer window, with Dale Stephens the only senior arrival.

However, with the Clarets having now been taken over by American investment group ALK Capital, Dyche is hoping to have more funds available and is keen to bolster his squad, though he believes he has quality available if he can keep his players fit.

"Everyone talks about the window, and I've said many times, of course, if we can affect it, the window, we'll look to do that," Dyche said. "But when everyone is fully fit...you saw the bench looked way stronger, and I think we're coming back to that kind of fully fit squad, and that's going to be important going forward.

"I've said all season, when we get back to everyone being fit, I still totally believe in the outfit we have."

West Ham won their last league game, but rather laboured to a win over Stockport County in the FA Cup on Monday.

"It's a massive game," midfielder Declan Rice said of the Burnley clash. "It's also our first three o'clock kick-off since before the first lockdown last March, so that's going to be a weird one, but we're coming off a great run with three clean sheets so everything is looking positive and if we win we go to 29 points which is massive for us.

"A lot of people used to look at us and think we'll concede easy goals and cave in, but that's not the case under this manager now. We're much more solid, we look a threat and we know what Burnley are like and we know what they do."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Michail Antonio

Antonio's return to fitness allowed West Ham to sell Sebastian Haller to Ajax, with the Frenchman having failed to find his best form since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Hammers are now somewhat light up top, though, and Antonio will need to start building on his three league goals so far this season.

Burnley – Ashley Barnes

Chances were few and far between for Burnley in their defeat to Manchester United on Tuesday, though Barnes did craft two opportunities – a team-high. Angelo Ogbonna has led a solid West Ham backline recently, and Burnley's forward will be in for a battle.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Burnley's Chris Wood has scored six goals in six Premier League appearances against West Ham, averaging a goal every 58 minutes against the Hammers.

• Tomas Soucek is West Ham's top scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals, while the Czech international has also been involved in more open play sequences ending in a goal than any other player for the Hammers this term (seven).

• Soucek has scored eight Premier League goals but is yet to register an assist – only Dean Ashton (15) has scored more Premier League goals without an assist for the Hammers.

• Burnley have won their last three away top-flight matches in London, as many as they had won in their previous 35 visits to the capital in the top-flight. The Clarets are looking to win four consecutive away top-flight matches in London for the first time, last managing that in any league back in December 2001 in the second tier.

• West Ham are looking to win their opening three matches in a calendar year in all competitions for only the second time in the last 28 years, previously achieving it in 2016 under Slaven Bilic.