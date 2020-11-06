Wolverhampton-Leicester City Preview

Wolves went unbeaten through their Premier League matches in October, yet Nuno Espirito Santo claimed his side are far from at their best.

After suffering three successive defeats in all competitions, Wolves have won three and drawn one of their last four top-flight games and are now on 13 points heading into Sunday's clash with Leicester City.

The run has seen Nuno nominated for the league's Manager of the Month award, but the Portuguese insisted Wolves have lots to improve on.

"The team is not in great form, the team has a lot of things to improve. The beginning of the season has been hard for every team and we've been able to reproduce good performances, but to say the team is in great form is not correct," Nuno said.

"This is the reality. The dynamics have changed a lot, even in the Champions League you're seeing crazy results, so you cannot think that you are already there because you are not.

"Football is made of ups and downs, so we have to be ready. It would be absurd for me to say here that we are perfect, because we're not."

Leicester, on the other hand, are in excellent form, having won their last five matches in all competitions, including a 4-1 rout of Leeds United in their most-recent league outing.

Brendan Rodgers, however, called for his team to stay grounded, telling reporters: "It's a league where you have to have humility.

"That's what this young team is learning, that no matter how well you're doing or how you're performing, you have to be ready to prove yourself in the next game."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City - Youri Tielemans

Tielemans netted twice against Leeds, and the Leicester midfielder has now scored three goals in his seven Premier League appearances this season, already matching his tally from both 2018-19.

Wolves - Rayan Ait Nouri

Wing-back Ait Nouri marked his Premier League debut with a goal in Wolves' win over Crystal Palace last Friday, and will be heading into this game brimming with confidence. He is looking to become only the fourth teenager to score in his first two Premier League appearances, after Alan Smith of Leeds and Federico Macheda and Anthony Martial, both of Manchester United.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Leicester have lost just one of their last 23 home league games against Wolves (W13 D9), with that defeat coming in the Championship in May 2007 (1-4).

- Half of the six Premier League games between Leicester and Wolves have finished 0-0, with the other three producing a total of 16 goals.

- No team has won more Premier League games than Leicester so far this season (five), while coming into this weekend's games only Spurs (18) have scored more goals than the Foxes (17) so far.

- Wolves are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (W3 D1), earning as many points (10) in this run as they had from their previous 27 available in the competition (W3 D1 L5).

- Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals in his six Premier League games this season, as many as he had in his previous 19 appearances in the competition. Of the 29 players to score at least 100 in the competition, only Ian Wright netted a higher percentage aged 30 or above.