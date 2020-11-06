Fulham-West Ham United Preview

David Moyes has praised the work Scott Parker has done since taking over from Fulham, as the former West Ham midfielder prepares for a showdown with one of his old clubs on Saturday.

Fulham picked up their first league win of the season with a 2-0 victory over fellow struggles West Brom on Monday, while West Ham went down 2-1 to Liverpool.

Moyes' side sit four points and three places ahead of Fulham, but Moyes believes Parker is one of the brightest coaching talents in the top-flight.

"Scott Parker had a brilliant football career and he's chosen to go into management and the more young managers we get in, the better, especially getting young British managers managing the clubs in the Premier League is really important," Moyes said.

"He's done great to get them promoted last year. He'll have a tough task in the Premier League, but his career was very good and he'll take a lot from that, and going into management it'll be a big help as well because he'll have a knowledge of what's required. We wish him a lot of luck, but obviously that will be after tomorrow's game."

Parker spent four years at West Ham, and is looking forward to a reunion with his former side.

"I've got amazing memories," he said. "It's a fantastic football club where I had four unbelievable seasons.

"It ended in relegation but that disappointment will not dampen the memories I take from that place. The fanbase is incredible, Upton Park - where I was playing - was a special place, so I've got many fond memories."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham - Manuel Lanzini

Lanzini has scored 10 goals in 26 Premier League London derbies, including a stunning equaliser in the Hammers' 3-3 draw with Spurs last month. Only Carlton Cole (14) and Paolo Di Canio (11) have scored more goals in such games for West Ham.

Fulham - Bobby De Cordova-Reid

Fulham's main man Aleksandar Mitrovic has struggled in front of goal so far this season, but De Cordova-Reid stepped up last time out, opening the scoring in the win over West Brom. The former Cardiff City forward has scored three goals in all competitions so far this season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Fulham have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 15 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W3 D3 L9), shipping exactly three in each of their last three away games against them.

- West Ham have won 59 per cent of their Premier League games against Fulham (13/22), their highest ratio against any opponent they've faced at least 10 times in the competition.

- West Ham have kept just two clean sheets in their 13 Premier League home games since David Moyes returned to the club (W5 D4 L4), with both of those shutouts coming in 4-0 victories (v Bournemouth in January and Wolves in September).

- Fulham are winless in their last 16 Premier League London derbies (D1 L15), with their current run of 12 consecutive defeats in such matches a top-flight record.

- Since scoring with two consecutive efforts in January 2019 against Brighton, Fulham striker Mitrovic has scored with just three of his last 74 attempts in the Premier League.

- Moyes has won 12 of his 13 Premier League home meetings with Fulham, with his only failure coming in a 2-2 draw in February 2014 as Manchester United boss.