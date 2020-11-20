West Ham United-Sheffield United Preview

Chris Wilder insisted his Sheffield United players have nothing to prove to him, despite the Blades' dismal start to the season.

United head into a home clash with West Ham on Sunday still in search of their first win of the campaign, with Wilder's side having taken just one point from eight league matches and sit bottom.

West Ham, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last six Premier League matches and claimed a last-gasp win over Fulham before the international break.

Yet in spite of United's poor form, Wilder – whose side have already faced Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City – has no doubt over his players' desire.

"They don't have to prove anything for me. They are Premier League players - they showed that last year," he said.

"The key now is to establish themselves in the division. The majority of people will put it into perspective. A tough run but we have to enjoy the challenge – we don't enjoy the league position but there's plenty of fight in us, we have to puck up some points and play really well. We have to do a lot of things right because of the teams that we are up against."

West Ham coach David Moyes, meanwhile, may be able to welcome back Michail Antonio from injury for Sunday's meeting.

"What Antonio has done for us in the last few months and even after lockdown, his form has been so good. He can run in behind or hold the ball up," Moyes said. "His all-round play as a centre-forward's improved brilliantly, so if we can get him back it'd be great, but at the moment we're just not quite sure if he's ready yet."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sheffield United – David McGoldrick

McGoldrick is United's top scorer in the league this term, though only with a meagre two goals. He netted the opener against Chelsea last time out, and following his international retirement, will be well rested heading into this game.

West Ham – Aaron Cresswell

Set pieces could be crucial on Sunday, and Cresswell has created more chances from set plays than any other player in the Premier League this season, with four of West Ham's 14 goals this term coming from a corner or free-kick situation.

KEY OPTA FACTS

United have won all three of their home Premier League games against West Ham, their best such 100 per cent record in the competition.

London sides are winless in their last 11 Premier League visits to Bramall Lane (D1 L10), since Chelsea won 2-0 in October 2006. Indeed, the Blades' only point so far this season was at home against London side Fulham.

West Ham are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom, winning their last four in a row by an aggregate score of 13-4. Their last such defeat was back in April 2015 at Leicester.

The Blades have become just the fifth team in Premier League history to pick up just one point in their first eight games of a season, though two of the previous four have survived the drop (Southampton in 1998-99 and Sunderland in 2013-14).

West Ham have lost just one of their last six Premier League games (W3 D2), despite playing five of last season's top seven finishing clubs in that run. Indeed, their only defeat was at reigning champions Liverpool.