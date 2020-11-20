Southampton-Wolverhampton Preview

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed discussions are ongoing as to how the Premier League can help teams during a congested schedule this season.

Nuno's Wolves host high-flying Southampton on Monday, as the Premier League returns from the final international break of 2020.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, many teams are finding it difficult to keep their players healthy amid the hectic schedule and, though his side have more time to prepare for this match, Nuno believes the situation must be addressed.

"We have more time than other teams. After the international break, it's always a delicate moment when we return and it's good to have more days, but at the same time, we realise it's not going to be for all the teams," Nuno said. "So, that tells us there's a big problem in the scheduling of fixtures, the time of the games, all these things are being discussed to be improved.

"The fixtures, the calendar is tough for everybody. The beginning of the season, so many international breaks which take the players away from the teams."

The possibility of allowing the use of five substitutes – as was the case after the restart in June – has been brought up, and it is a move Ralph Hasenhuttl would welcome despite not being a fan of so many changes.

"I wasn't always a big fan of this five substitutes, even when I was in the Bundesliga I could make five subs," he said. "I don't think it protects you from injuries. It definitely helps to flip the players and have some rest time for the teams that have more games than we have, so it's an advantage for them but it's okay for me. Five subs in this special season at this intense time with a lot of fixtures is a good thing for me."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Pedro Neto

While Diogo Jota has made a flying start to his Liverpool career, Neto has filled in following his compatriot's move to Anfield. The youngster netted on his full Portugal debut during the international break, and has created 15 chances for Wolves in the league so far this term.

Southampton – Oriol Romeu

Robust midfielder Romeu has enjoyed a strong start to the season and his form has been rewarded with a new long-term contract. He has attempted 31 tackles this season, with a success rate of just over 50 per cent.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Wolves are yet to score more than twice in a Premier League match so far this season, with bottom two sides Burnley and Sheffield United the only other sides yet to do so.

• Nuno's team have kept more Premier League clean sheets than any other side so far in 2020 (13). However, they have only won two of their 13 games in which they have conceded so far this calendar year (D3 L8), winning none of their five at home (D2 L3).

• Southampton are looking to win four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since May 2016. Indeed, only Tottenham (7) are on a longer current unbeaten run in the top-flight than Saints (6).

• Only Burnley's Premier League games have seen fewer goals (15) than Wolves 'so far this season (17), with Wolves having scored eight and conceded nine in their eight games so far.

• Since their promotion to the Premier League in 2018, only Mohamed Salah (17) has scored more winning goals in the competition than Wolves 'Raul Jimenez (14).

• Southampton's Che Adams has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games, just one fewer than he'd netted in his first 34 appearances in the competition (four).