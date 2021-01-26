Sheffield United-Manchester United Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists there is still more to come from his Manchester United side as they look to maintain their title-winning form against Sheffield United.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in 13 Premier League games and have won 10 of those in a run that has taken them to the top of the division ahead of the midweek round of games.

United are also through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after seeing off bitter rivals Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday and Solskjaer wants to keep the momentum going.

"We're not getting carried away. The two teams who have been top of the league last few season have been incredible," he said ahead of Wednesday's match at Old Trafford.

"We know this is only the start of something, we want to be competitive and keep on improving. Keep working as we do.

"Our form has come through the coaching and the work the players have done. We had a few difficult home games to start with and the circumstances in those games were hard.

"Now the form is good, the confidence is good and we're in a good moment, which we've got to enjoy."

Sheffield United have found a bit of form with three wins in their last four matches, but two of those victories have come against lower-league opposition in the FA Cup.

The Blades are bottom of the Premier League with just five points from a possible 57, but head coach Chris Wilder says his side have nothing to lose, having already been completely written off.

"It's a huge challenge for us and the players but we've nothing to lose. We're not expected to get anything, so go out there and give it a go.

"The odds and opinions will all be in Manchester United's favour. We can't do anything about that. If I was neutral I would expect it to be a comfortable night for Man Utd.

"We have got to make it as uncomfortable as possible for them."

KEY PLAYERS

Manchester United - Anthony Martial

France international Martial is without a goal in six matches in all competitions, but he tends to find the net in this fixture.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals and assisted another in his side's last two league meetings with Sheffield United, including a hat-trick in this corresponding game last term.

Sheffield United - David McGoldrick

McGoldrick has netted seven times during his Premier League career, each of those coming against four of the division's six ever-present sides.

That includes three goals against Chelsea, two against Man United and one against both Arsenal and Tottenham. He is the highest scorer in Premier League history with 100 per cent of his goals against the established elite.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Manchester United have won their last seven home top-flight encounters with Sheffield United in a run that stretches back to August 1975.

- Since a 2-1 win over Man Utd in August 1992 on the first ever day of the Premier League, Sheff Utd have picked up just one point in eight top-flight meetings with the Red Devils (D1 L7).

- Manchester United go into this match 35 points ahead of the Blades. They have won just one of their last six Premier League matches against teams they have had a 35+ point advantage in the table (D2 L3), losing two of their last three at home - 1-0 v West Brom in April 2018 (50 points ahead) and 2-0 v Cardiff City in May 2019 (35 points ahead).

- After a six-game winless run at Old Trafford (D3 L3), Manchester United have won four of their last five home league games (D1), keeping three clean sheets in this run. However, 50 per of Man Utd's total 12 home league goals this season have come in one game (6-2 v Leeds).

- Sheffield United have not won any of their last 15 Premier League away games (D3 L12), have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 14 Premier League away games (D2 L12), and have not scored more than once in any of their last 20 Premier League away games (W2 D4 L14).