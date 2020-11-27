Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea Preview

Frank Lampard never expected to avoid the mind games of his former manager Jose Mourinho as their respective Chelsea and Tottenham sides prepare to meet on Sunday.

Blues legend Lampard was an integral cog in Mourinho's Chelsea machine during the Portuguese's first stint in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Playing under the Portuguese, Lampard won the Premier League and EFL Cup twice and the FA Cup once.

However, the duo had a well-publicised touchline exchange during Spurs' EFL Cup penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea back in September, while Mourinho seemed to aim a dig at Lampard when suggesting he had used a system akin to that of ex-Blues boss Antonio Conte following a 2-0 defeat of Tottenham last December.

Asked if he thought he would be spared Mourinho's usual penchant for mind games, Lampard told a news conference: "No, I'm not surprised by anything in management because we all have similar jobs to do and we all have to sit in press conferences and we all have our personalities.

"I didn't take any offence to the Antonio Conte system (remarks) or whatever - I played it a lot differently to Conte. I have a lot of respect for Jose, it's not contentious for me."

Tottenham sit top heading into the weekend, though will no longer occupy that spot by kick-off should Liverpool avoid defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, though Mourinho dismissed the suggestion there is any pressure on his team.

"Maybe we don't go top of the table there, maybe Liverpool get a point or victory at Brighton so maybe we don't go top, but going there with us top or Liverpool top doesn't change anything for us," he said.

"We've been in football a long time, we know everything can happen. We go there, our objective is to win the game."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea - Thiago Silva

Former Paris Saint-Germain captain Silva has quickly settled in at Stamford Bridge, and has been integral to Chelsea keeping six clean sheets from their last eight games in all competitions. Reports suggest talks are already underway over an extension to his Blues contract.

Tottenham - Carlos Vinicius

Vinicius got off the mark for Spurs with a double in the Europa League on Thursday. Though he will almost certainly start on the bench on Sunday, he could provide Mourinho with an alternative option from the bench if Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and co. do not fire.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Tottenham have won just one of their last 34 away games against Chelsea in all competitions (D11 L22), losing the last three in a row since a 3-1 victory in April 2018.

- Spurs have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions, a 0-0 draw in March 2012.

- Since the start of 2018-19, Chelsea have won eight of their 10 home London derbies in the Premier League (D1 L1), dropping points in consecutive games last season against West Ham (0-1) and Arsenal (2-2).

- Tottenham are looking to win five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2018, though Mourinho has lost both of his Premier League meetings with Lampard - the Portuguese has never lost three consecutive league matches against the same manager or club before.

- Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since September 2019. He's scored 18 Premier League goals since the start of last season, twice as many as any other player for the Blues.

- Kane has been involved in 16 Premier League goals this season (7 goals, 9 assists), more than any other player. He's averaging a goal or assist every 50 minutes so far in the competition this term.