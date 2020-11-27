Liverpool-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Jurgen Klopp claimed he will stop complaining over Liverpool's hectic fixture scheduling, as it has so far resulted in no difference for his side.

Klopp - who has also called for the reintroduction of the five substitutes rule - has been unhappy with Liverpool having to play in the early Premier League match on a Saturday after a Champions League game on the previous Wednesday.

Despite airing his reservations, however, Klopp once more has to prepare his team for a quick turnaround as the Reds head to Brighton and Hove Albion, under 72 hours after they kicked-off in a 2-0 defeat to Atalanta at Anfield.

"I think my thoughts about it are clear, but now I'm sitting here 25 hours before the game talking about it so I cannot think about that, I have to prepare a team," Klopp told reporters.

"When I speak about it, I speak about the issues it causes all the players, not only ours but at the moment it is only us.

"Obviously whatever I say doesn't help, so I will stop talking about it. If I speak, it changes nothing, so why should I speak, it's just a waste of time.

"When you play Wednesday and then the next one is at 12:30 on Saturday, you have to ask the other people why they do that. We are not involved in these decisions."

Brighton ended a run of six league games without a win when they saw off Aston Villa 2-1 last time out, though Graham Potter believes his team are now going up against the best attacking unit in world football.

"(Diogo) Jota has settled in really well there and he fits what they are trying to do. He gives them another dimension and allows them to play with a front-four," Potter said.

"They have got probably the best front four in world football, arguably, so credit to Liverpool."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion - Danny Welbeck

Welbeck netted his first Premier League goal for Brighton against Aston Villa last time out; he has not scored in consecutive league appearances since January 2016 (vs Leicester City and Manchester United for Arsenal).

Liverpool - Alisson

Should he play, Alisson will be making his 100th appearance for Liverpool in all competitions. Klopp said: "I would say 99 of them have been good. When you have a world class goalkeeper, you want him in your goal."

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Liverpool have won each of their last nine meetings with Brighton in all competitions, netting 27 goals in the process and conceding just seven.

- Following their 2-1 win at Aston Villa last time out, Brighton are looking to pick up back-to-back league wins for the first time since November 2019.

- Liverpool are winless in their last three Premier League away games (D2 L1), last going four without a win on the road between January-March 2017 (5 games).

- Only Chelsea (22) have scored more Premier League goals than Liverpool (21) this season, with the Reds the only side to score in every game so far this term.

- Liverpool's Premier League games have seen a league-high 23 goals in the first half so far this season, with the Reds scoring a league-high 12 and conceding a league-high 11 goals before half-time.

- Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in eight goals in his six Premier League appearances against Brighton, scoring five and assisting three.

- Liverpool's Diogo Jota scored twice on his last Premier League visit to Brighton, in a 2-2 draw for Wolves last season. However, all four of the Portuguese's league goals for the Reds so far have come at Anfield.