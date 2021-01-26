Wolverhampton-Chelsea Preview

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is anticipating a tough test against Chelsea despite the managerial upheaval at Stamford Bridge in the lead up to the game.

Chelsea parted company with club legend Frank Lampard on Monday following a run of five defeats in eight Premier League matches.

Thomas Tuchel was officially appointed as Lampard's successor on Tuesday, less than 24 hours ahead of the visit of Wolves.

It is not known if the former Paris Saint-Germain boss will be in the dugout on Wednesday, having taken just one training session, but Nuno knows exactly what to expect regardless of who is in charge.

"What we know is the quality and talent of the Chelsea players," he said.

"We expect a tough match and whoever is in charge, he won't have much time to impose his own ideas, so we think it'll be close to what Frank was doing before.

"We're talking about a good team, a squad full of talented players, so we are aware tomorrow is going to be very demanding and tough for us."

Wolves won December's reverse fixture 2-1 and are looking for their first top-flight double over Chelsea since 1974-75.

That is Wolves' only win in their last nine league matches and Nuno has called on his players to turn things around, starting with victory in west London.

"I've reached all the conclusions I needed to reach," he said. "We are playing good, we are not being as compact as we should, we are making mistakes that are costing us and making games harder for us.

"But we are scoring goals, we are creating chances. The players are not OK; they are not happy. Every time a game finishes and we didn't get what we wanted from the game, nobody is happy.

"Everybody has the experience to know the only solution is to improve, to improve individually, as a team, to get things better."

KEY PLAYERS

Chelsea - Mason Mount

If nothing else, Lampard's tenure proved effective in bringing through some academy products, with Mount among those to shine over the past 18 months.

He has created 48 chances in 18 Premier League games this term - an average of one every 32 minutes, which is the best ratio by an Englishman to play at least five games in a season for the Blues since Lampard in 2009-10 (one every 28 mins).

Wolves - Fabio Silva

Willian Jose was this week brought in by Wolves to plug the huge void left by Raul Jimenez over the past two months, but he may have to wait for his full debut.

It has been left to Silva to lead the line and the youngster, himself signed for big money last year, has scored twice in his last six league outings. The only Portuguese teenagers to score more than twice in the division are Ricardo Vaz Te (three times) and Cristiano Ronaldo (eight times).

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Chelsea have won five of their six home Premier League matches against Wolves (D1), winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last season.

- Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have earned 23 points from their 13 league games in London (W6 D5 L2) - only Liverpool (31) and Manchester City (28) have won more away points in the capital in this time.

- Wolves have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition. They have conceded at least twice in each of their last three league games, last having a longer such run in the top-flight between February and April 2012 (nine games).

- The visitors have only lost three consecutive league games under Nuno once previously, losing three in a row in October-November 2018.

- In three league starts against Wolves, Tammy Abraham has scored six goals - three for Bristol City in 2016-17 and a hat-trick for current side Chelsea in September 2019 - his two league appearances against them since scoring his treble have been both as a substitute, playing just 31 minutes combined.