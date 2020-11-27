Wolverhampton-Arsenal Preview

Mikel Arteta wants his misfiring Arsenal side to transform their home ground into a "fortress" as the Gunners aim to kick-start their season heading into a clash with Wolves.

Arsenal sit 12th on 13 points after nine games, with four wins, as many defeats and one draw.

While the congested nature of the Premier League means one victory could see them leap into the European places, Arteta's side have scored only nine goals this season, 13 fewer than top scorers Chelsea.

Arsenal won their opening two home games of the campaign, but have since suffered successive top-flight defeats at Emirates Stadium, to Leicester City and Aston Villa respectively.

"After the disappointing last result we had at home, we have to make the Emirates a fortress," Arteta said.

"Playing at home without fans is never the same, but it is what we have at the moment. We need a win on Sunday for sure. In the Premier League teams are winning games by very small margins.

"We've competed in all of the games apart from probably the last 20 minutes against Aston Villa. The boxes are defining what we do in games. In the opponent's box we haven't been as ruthless as we have to be."

Arsenal's flight back from Norway following a Europa League win over Molde was delayed overnight due to heavy fog, though Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not believe that will give his side a meaningful advantage.

"They are not advantages by themselves, but realising that the schedule for the teams that compete in Europe is very demanding, and of course, we've been there," he said.

"I'm aware that their flight was delayed due to the fog, but I'm positive and I know that Arsenal have a good squad that is full of talented players who can reproduce and have a strong XI."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

No Arsenal player has had more shots (13) or created more chances (11) than Aubameyang this season. However, the Gabonese striker has scored just one goal in his last eight league games.

Wolves - Raul Jimenez

Since Wolves were promoted back to the Premier League in 2018, Raul Jimenez has scored 32 per cent of their goals in the division (34/107).

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Wolves are winless in their last nine away league games against Arsenal (D4 L5) since a 3-2 victory in September 1979. However, each of their last three visits to the Emirates have ended in a 1-1 draw.

- Arsenal have lost their last two home Premier League games by an aggregate score of 0-4 - they've not lost three in a row at home in the league without scoring since a run of four in November/December 1908.

- After a 10-game unbeaten run in Premier League games in London (W5 D5), Wolves have lost their last two in the capital by an aggregate score of 0-6.

- Only Tottenham (nine) have conceded fewer Premier League goals this season than Wolves (10). However, coming into this weekend's games, Wolves have scored fewer goals than any other side in the top half of the table (nine).

- Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last seven Premier League home games, their longest run without a league shutout at home since a run of nine between January-August 2007.