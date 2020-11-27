Fulham-Leicester City Preview

Fulham boss Scott Parker believes his side are close to clicking on their return to the Premier League, as the Cottagers prepare to take on high-flying Leicester City.

Parker's team visit the King Power Stadium on Monday on the back of slender defeats to West Ham and Everton.

The Toffees had to hang on to clinch a 3-2 win at Craven Cottage, with Fulham dominating the second half in west London.

"I feel as a team we're going in the right direction," said Parker. "It's the fine margins, it's the nous sometimes in this league.

"You can't afford to lose a minute of concentration. You can't afford to be the wrong side of someone or to make individual errors, because you get punished. At times this year we've fallen short.

"I think anyone who watches us play who has half a clue on football, will see where some of our deficiencies are, but will see clearly where we are as a team, what we're doing, and how good we are at times. That takes courage with the way we play, and we've caused many teams a lot of problems. I feel we're definitely on the right track."

Leicester lost to Liverpool in their last league outing, but sealed their Europa League progression thanks to Jamie Vardy's late equalizer in a 3-3 draw with Braga on Thursday.

"The manager always talks about not getting carried away. When we win, and it's the same when you lose, you've got to analyze the game and be calm, and carry out our game plan," said defender Jonny Evans.

"I think the good thing that we've been able to do, especially this season, we lost a couple of games, the West Ham game and [against] Aston Villa, we came back from that, and picked up some good results."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City - Wesley Fofana

Youngster Fofana has made a promising start to life at Leicester, and has been key to Brendan Rodgers' switch to a back three which has proved so fruitful in recent weeks.

Fulham - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea loanee Loftus-Cheek made a big impact after coming on against Everton, winning a penalty - which was missed by Ivan Cavaleiro - before scoring Fulham's second to drag the Cottagers back to within one goal, and could have earned himself a start against the Foxes.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Leicester have won both of their Monday Premier League games so far in 2020 by an aggregate score of 8-1 - the Foxes have never won three consecutive Premier League games played on a Monday before.

•None of Leicester's last 13 Premier League games have ended level (W7 L6), the longest current run without a draw in the competition.

•Leicester have lost three of their last five Premier League home games (W2), as many as they had in their previous 20 at King Power Stadium (W12 D5).

•Coming into the weekend's games, no side has conceded more Premier League goals than Fulham this season (18), with 33 per cent of these goals conceded coming in the opening 15 minutes of games (six) - also a league-high.

•Vardy was involved in all three of Leicester's goals the last time they faced Fulham in the Premier League, scoring two and assisting one in the Foxes 3-1 win in March 2019.

•Leicester manager Rodgers has won all seven of his Premier League meetings against Fulham - only Pep Guardiola (eight vs Bournemouth and eight vs Watford) has a better 100 per cent winning record against an opponent in the competition's history.